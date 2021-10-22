9th-$12,500, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 3:22. 8. just lasted

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:58.800.

Trainer: Jason Olmstead

Winner: GR F, 2, by Hez Our Secret-One Kool Wagon

Scratched: Moon and Hearts.

HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Kools Gotta Secret124411-hd1-hdR. Vega14.209.006.806.10
Bv I Am124223-nk2-nkR. Castro5.804.803.20
Ivory Smokin Gun128132-hd3-½G. Gutierrez5.406.80
Coleby128666-14-¾J. Romero2.60
Ms Lewie Lewie124544-hd5-½E. Escobedo6.80
Cherie124355-hd6-nkJ. Klaiber4.30
Gungho Kitty1247777R. Cruz6.80

$0.5 Pick 4 (5-5/10-7-5) 3 Correct Paid $58.35. $0.5 Pick 3 (5/10-ALL-5) 3 Correct Paid $14.30. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (ALL-7-5) 3 Correct Paid $14.30. $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-1) paid $73.20; Consolation Double (ALL-5) paid $10.00; Daily Double (7-ALL) paid $29.60; Exacta (5-2) paid $87.40; $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-1-7) paid $102.90; Attendance unavailable. $139,304. Handle $6,443. Total Handle $145,747.

