8th-$15,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Clear

Off 2:57. 8. bumped, kept to task

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:67.590.

Trainer: Luz Chavira

Winner: GR F, 3, by Jess Louisiana Blue-Lonis Candy

HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Candy Rush128713-hd2-hd1-½G. Gutierrez39.8014.607.2018.90
Party Fare1241044-no3-hd2-¾R. Castro8.806.4010.20
Vf American Cartel124171-nk1-hd3-nkJ. Klaiber4.408.50
Duanes Little Dee126382-no4-hd4-nkR. Raudales4.40
Tlc Apache Heart128955-no5-hd5-½J. Romero7.00
Shes Tough Enough P124699-nk9-nk6-nkE. Escobedo9.90
Kb Apollitical Trump126527-hd7-no7-noJ. Soto25.40
Apollitical J Julia12681010108-noC. Esqueda1.80
Singin de Blues126268-hd8-nk9-nkC. Wainscott14.10
Lanies Star Dancer126436-no6-hd10A. Silva6.80

$0.5 Pick 3 (5-5/10-ALL) 3 Correct Paid $8.75. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (ALL-5/10-7) 3 Correct Paid $8.75. Daily Double (5-7) paid $73.80; Exacta (7-10) paid $620.40; $0.1 Superfecta (7-10-1-3) paid $250.99; $0.5 Trifecta (7-10-1) paid $1,445.60;

