8th-$15,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Clear
Off 2:57. 8. bumped, kept to task
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:67.590.
Trainer: Luz Chavira
Winner: GR F, 3, by Jess Louisiana Blue-Lonis Candy
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Candy Rush
|128
|7
|1
|3-hd
|2-hd
|1-½
|G. Gutierrez
|39.80
|14.60
|7.20
|18.90
|Party Fare
|124
|10
|4
|4-no
|3-hd
|2-¾
|R. Castro
|8.80
|6.40
|10.20
|Vf American Cartel
|124
|1
|7
|1-nk
|1-hd
|3-nk
|J. Klaiber
|4.40
|8.50
|Duanes Little Dee
|126
|3
|8
|2-no
|4-hd
|4-nk
|R. Raudales
|4.40
|Tlc Apache Heart
|128
|9
|5
|5-no
|5-hd
|5-½
|J. Romero
|7.00
|Shes Tough Enough P
|124
|6
|9
|9-nk
|9-nk
|6-nk
|E. Escobedo
|9.90
|Kb Apollitical Trump
|126
|5
|2
|7-hd
|7-no
|7-no
|J. Soto
|25.40
|Apollitical J Julia
|126
|8
|10
|10
|10
|8-no
|C. Esqueda
|1.80
|Singin de Blues
|126
|2
|6
|8-hd
|8-nk
|9-nk
|C. Wainscott
|14.10
|Lanies Star Dancer
|126
|4
|3
|6-no
|6-hd
|10
|A. Silva
|6.80
$0.5 Pick 3 (5-5/10-ALL) 3 Correct Paid $8.75. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (ALL-5/10-7) 3 Correct Paid $8.75. Daily Double (5-7) paid $73.80; Exacta (7-10) paid $620.40; $0.1 Superfecta (7-10-1-3) paid $250.99; $0.5 Trifecta (7-10-1) paid $1,445.60;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.