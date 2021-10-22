9th-$12,500, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 3:22. 8. just lasted
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:58.800.
Trainer: Jason Olmstead
Winner: GR F, 2, by Hez Our Secret-One Kool Wagon
Scratched: Moon and Hearts.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Kools Gotta Secret
|124
|4
|1
|1-hd
|1-hd
|R. Vega
|6.10
|Bv I Am
|124
|2
|2
|3-nk
|2-nk
|R. Castro
|3.20
|Ivory Smokin Gun
|128
|1
|3
|2-hd
|3-½
|G. Gutierrez
|6.80
|Coleby
|128
|6
|6
|6-1
|4-¾
|J. Romero
|2.60
|Ms Lewie Lewie
|124
|5
|4
|4-hd
|5-½
|E. Escobedo
|6.80
|Cherie
|124
|3
|5
|5-hd
|6-nk
|J. Klaiber
|4.30
|Gungho Kitty
|124
|7
|7
|7
|7
|R. Cruz
|6.80
|5 (4)
|Kools Gotta Secret
|14.20
|9.00
|6.80
|2 (2)
|Bv I Am
|5.80
|4.80
|1 (1)
|Ivory Smokin Gun
|5.40
$0.5 Pick 4 (5-5/10-7-5) 3 Correct Paid $58.35. $0.5 Pick 3 (5/10-ALL-5) 3 Correct Paid $14.30. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (ALL-7-5) 3 Correct Paid $14.30. $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-1) paid $73.20; Consolation Double (ALL-5) paid $10.00; Daily Double (7-ALL) paid $29.60; Exacta (5-2) paid $87.40; $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-1-7) paid $102.90; Attendance unavailable. $139,304. Handle $6,443. Total Handle $145,747.
