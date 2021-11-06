1st-$7,500, , 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 12:02. 1,5. popped, drew off

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:81.150.

Trainer: Eddie Willis

Winner: B F, 2, by Crm Livewire-Personal Ensign

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Mhshes Wired124611-hd1-11-2¼J. Klaiber5.403.402.401.70
Run Due Run126755-nk4-hd2-noJ. Flores4.002.603.20
Fabulous Walter124876-hd5-hd3-nkR. Cruz3.608.70
A Graceful Lineage127432-hd3-nk4-½C. Smith8.30
Lil Bros Spit126947-½6-hd5-½C. Wainscott11.00
Kool Kue Kween124223-hd2-no6-¾F. Fonseca-Soto50.20
Lota Pyc Miracle129364-nk7-27-6½C. Benn47.00
Streakin Bold Bud1265998-½8-3B. Ernst3.30
Winds of Rage127188-½99J. Hernandez-Gallardo16.80

Exacta (6-7) paid $16.80; $0.1 Superfecta (6-7-8-4) paid $18.42; $0.5 Trifecta (6-7-8) paid $15.20;

