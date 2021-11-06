1st-$7,500, , 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 12:02. 1,5. popped, drew off
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:81.150.
Trainer: Eddie Willis
Winner: B F, 2, by Crm Livewire-Personal Ensign
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Mhshes Wired
|124
|6
|1
|1-hd
|1-1
|1-2¼
|J. Klaiber
|5.40
|3.40
|2.40
|1.70
|Run Due Run
|126
|7
|5
|5-nk
|4-hd
|2-no
|J. Flores
|4.00
|2.60
|3.20
|Fabulous Walter
|124
|8
|7
|6-hd
|5-hd
|3-nk
|R. Cruz
|3.60
|8.70
|A Graceful Lineage
|127
|4
|3
|2-hd
|3-nk
|4-½
|C. Smith
|8.30
|Lil Bros Spit
|126
|9
|4
|7-½
|6-hd
|5-½
|C. Wainscott
|11.00
|Kool Kue Kween
|124
|2
|2
|3-hd
|2-no
|6-¾
|F. Fonseca-Soto
|50.20
|Lota Pyc Miracle
|129
|3
|6
|4-nk
|7-2
|7-6½
|C. Benn
|47.00
|Streakin Bold Bud
|126
|5
|9
|9
|8-½
|8-3
|B. Ernst
|3.30
|Winds of Rage
|127
|1
|8
|8-½
|9
|9
|J. Hernandez-Gallardo
|16.80
Exacta (6-7) paid $16.80; $0.1 Superfecta (6-7-8-4) paid $18.42; $0.5 Trifecta (6-7-8) paid $15.20;
