7th-$8,600, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Two and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 2:35. 6,7. kept to task

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:36.370.

Trainer: Bill Griffin

Winner: BR G, 5, by Second Painted Sign-Miss Chrome First

HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyOdds
First Painted Timber126531-nk1-½B. Ernst10.80
Iwantyoutowantme124825-no2-¾R. Cruz4.40
Teaha124474-no3-nkF. Fonseca-Soto12.70
Fm Rene126263-hd4-¾A. Perez6.90
Jesscheckinmywings126716-no5-noE. Escobedo4.30
Corazon D Capo129152-hd6-¾C. Benn1.50
Peves Wagoner Queen127347-47-7¼E. Navarrete, Jr.6.40
Jc Singing Cowboy1286888J. Romero27.20
5 (5)First Painted Timber23.605.604.20
8 (8)Iwantyoutowantme5.403.00
4 (4)Teaha6.20

$0.5 Pick 3 (6-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $40.05. Daily Double (3-5) paid $118.40; Exacta (5-8) paid $179.80; $0.1 Superfecta (5-8-4-2) paid $425.49; $0.5 Trifecta (5-8-4) paid $241.75;

