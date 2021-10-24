7th-$8,600, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Two and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 2:35. 6,7. kept to task
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:36.370.
Trainer: Bill Griffin
Winner: BR G, 5, by Second Painted Sign-Miss Chrome First
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|First Painted Timber
|126
|5
|3
|1-nk
|1-½
|B. Ernst
|10.80
|Iwantyoutowantme
|124
|8
|2
|5-no
|2-¾
|R. Cruz
|4.40
|Teaha
|124
|4
|7
|4-no
|3-nk
|F. Fonseca-Soto
|12.70
|Fm Rene
|126
|2
|6
|3-hd
|4-¾
|A. Perez
|6.90
|Jesscheckinmywings
|126
|7
|1
|6-no
|5-no
|E. Escobedo
|4.30
|Corazon D Capo
|129
|1
|5
|2-hd
|6-¾
|C. Benn
|1.50
|Peves Wagoner Queen
|127
|3
|4
|7-4
|7-7¼
|E. Navarrete, Jr.
|6.40
|Jc Singing Cowboy
|128
|6
|8
|8
|8
|J. Romero
|27.20
|5 (5)
|First Painted Timber
|23.60
|5.60
|4.20
|8 (8)
|Iwantyoutowantme
|5.40
|3.00
|4 (4)
|Teaha
|6.20
$0.5 Pick 3 (6-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $40.05. Daily Double (3-5) paid $118.40; Exacta (5-8) paid $179.80; $0.1 Superfecta (5-8-4-2) paid $425.49; $0.5 Trifecta (5-8-4) paid $241.75;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.