In the final weeks of 2022, there are questions about whether Secure Act 2.0 will be approved by Dec.31. The Secure Act 2.0 is an expanded version of the Secure Act of 2019, with the aim being to improve laws on retirement savings accounts. The House of Representatives approved changes to their version of the bill in late March this year with a strong bipartisan majority. And the Senate's counterpart to the Secure Act 2.0, called the Enhancing American Retirement Now (EARN) Act, was unanimously approved by the Senate Finance Committee in June under non-legislative language. But the EARN Act's final bill has yet to be approved on the Senate floor. We'll discuss the revisions made by the House and Senate, respectively, and what they mean for retirement savers.
A financial advisor can help you plan for RMDs and limit your tax burden when you start taking them. Find a trusted fiduciary advisor today.
Will the Secure Act 2.0 Pass By the End of the Year?
Senate Finance Committee member and Republican Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) has confidence in the EARN Act, which was created with bipartisan support in part by Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon).
"The EARN Act expands opportunities for Americans to increase their retirement savings and improves workers' long-term financial well-being," Crapo said. "Every member of the Finance Committee had a hand in drafting this legislation, and the broad range of ideas incorporated into the final bill is a testament to the power of bipartisanship."
Crapo also believes that the goal is still to get the bill passed this year.
"I worked closely with Chairman Wyden to get this bill to a place where it can be formally introduced…we will continue to work with our colleagues to push for its passage this year," Crapo said.
What Is the Secure Act 2.0?
The Secure Act 2.0 is built to be an upgrade from the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act of 2019. The Secure Act 2.0 versions from both the House and the Senate have provisions that would improve retirement savings accounts in the U.S. This includes 401(k)s and 403(b)s. Congress is looking to merge both bills into one before the end of this year.
In the House, the bill is geared to replace the current age for required minimum distributions (RMDs). Currently, RMDs are the minimum amount of cash a retirement plan account holder is required to withdraw annually before they reach the age of 72.
New provisions would allow account holders who turn 74 years old after Dec. 31, 2032 to delay their RMDs until they reach the age of 75.
The House passed its version of the Secure Act 2.0 in late March this year. Currently, the wait is in the Senate. In June, the EARN Act was unanimously approved by the Senate Finance Committee in June without legislative text. Members of the Senate used the summer to iron out some provisions.
However, progress was made in September as Senators Wyden and Crapo added legislative text for the EARN Act.
The EARN Act is built to help part-time workers participate in 401(k) plans as well as saver's credit for low and middle-income workers. It also offers easier access to cash with penalty-free withdrawals that are needed during urgent circumstances. These include domestic violence, terminal illness and widespread events like natural disasters.
Notable Proposals From the House and Senate
Proposals in the House include those between the ages of 62 to 64 increasing their 401(k) or 403(b) catch-up contributions to $10,000. There's also an option to increase catch-up contributions to $5,000 in SIMPLE IRA plans.
The bill will also require automatic 401(k) or 403(b) enrollment with certain employers. However, employees can opt-out at any time of their choosing. Under the current law, employers can auto-enroll employees in a 401(k) plan. But it's only at the discretion of the employee. The new rule would auto-enroll employees right when they are hired. This is to help increase participation in retirement plans.
The Senate's EARN Act offers the following notable provisions:
- Retirement account holders can withdraw up to $1,000 annually for qualifying emergencies without a tax penalty.
- Retirement savings lost and found system (maintained by Treasury) for participants and beneficiaries. This would help those who need to recover lost plan benefits.
Both bills from the House and Senate offer an enticing feature for those with student loans. Employers would be granted to offer matching retirement contributions to employees to assist in paying off student loans. The proposal allows employees to use matching contributions towards paying off their student loan debt instead of the company's 401(k).
"The Finance Committee has worked in a bipartisan way to improve the retirement system, building on our success in 2019," said Wyden. "The EARN Act includes policies put forward by members on both sides of the aisle, and I appreciate the collaboration of Senator Crapo every step of the way."
Bottom Line
It remains to be seen if the House and Senate can approve Secure Act 2.0 by the end of 2022. Given that it has seen a lot of bipartisan support, there's optimism it can get done. What we know is the House approved their version of the Secure Act 2.0 bill. The Senate is currently trying to wrap up its final text. If the bill doesn't pass by the time this Congress adjourns, the legislative process will need to begin again when the next Congress begins in 2023.
Retirement Planning Tips
- Creating a well-rounded retirement picture starts with figuring out how much you need to save. Using a retirement savings calculator can help you estimate how much you need to set aside monthly or annually to reach your target retirement goals. Including tax-advantaged retirement plans, such as a 401(k) or IRA, your savings strategy can help you make the most of every dollar you contribute. It's also important to check your investment fees regularly, as fees can eat into your earnings.
- Consider talking to your financial advisor about what SECURE Act 2.0 could mean for your savings strategy. If you don't have a financial advisor yet, finding one doesn't have to be difficult. SmartAsset's financial advisor matching tool makes it easy to connect with vetted professional advisors that serve your area. It takes just minutes to get your personalized recommendations online. If you're ready, get started now.
Photo credit: ©iStock/drnadig, ©iStock/LightFieldStudios, ©iStock/slexp880
The post Will the Secure Act 2.0 Pass By the End of the Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.