William Blair, the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management, announced today that it has expanded its equity capital markets team with the addition of Derek Caracciola. Joining in New York as a managing director on the private capital markets team, Caracciola draws on a career spanning more than 15 years focused on equity, equity linked, and debt private placements.
“We are thrilled to welcome Derek, a veteran of providing private equity and structured debt capital raising solutions for corporate and financial sponsor clients, to our growing equity capital markets practice. As the public and private capital markets converge, companies and their investors need a trusted advisor that utilizes integrated insights for optimal capital solutions,” said Steve Maletzky, head of equity capital markets at William Blair. “Derek’s background in nuanced, sector-wide private capital financing will further enhance our already established private capital solutions team and ensure we continue to deliver our clients holistic advice and execution excellence.”
Caracciola’s expertise centers on the origination, strategic execution, novel structuring, and syndication of institutional private capital raises for sophisticated businesses globally across industries. Caracciola leverages a deep network of institutional investors, including private equity sponsors, family offices, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, asset managers, ESG-focused funds, structured credit lenders, and hedge funds, to deliver on client success.
“I’m honored to join William Blair’s equity capital markets group,” said Caracciola. “The firm’s entire investment banking team is committed to the delivery of world-class holistic client solutions and maintains an incredibly strong reputation for their private placement and private capital markets success. I look forward to integrating my experience, institutional investor network, and specialized approach into the firm’s work with growth-oriented companies, sponsor portfolio companies, and all issuers seeking bespoke private financing solutions.”
Caracciola joins the firm from Evercore, where he served as managing director, and has previously held roles at Barclays Investment Banking and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He has spent his entire career based in New York and focused exclusively on raising private capital. He earned his J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law, his M.B.A. from the University of Miami School of Business Administration, and his B.A. from Yale University.
Caracciola’s addition continues William Blair’s sustained investment banking growth. He joins a team of 38 professionals in equity capital markets that has more than doubled in size and capabilities over the last 12 months. William Blair has strategically combined the firm’s public and private equity capital markets teams to deliver comprehensive financing and liquidity solutions that optimize client outcomes both today and over the longer term.
About William Blair Investment Banking
William Blair’s investment banking group enables corporations, financial sponsors, and owner/entrepreneurs around the world to achieve their growth, liquidity, and financing objectives. Drawing on the collective intellectual capital and deep sector expertise of a global team that reaches over 20 cities on four continents, the investment banking group brings a rigorous and innovative approach to corporate board advisory projects, mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt financing. From 2017 to 2021, the team advised on more than $680 billion in completed transaction volume.
About William Blair
William Blair is the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. We provide advisory services, strategies, and solutions to meet our clients’ evolving needs. As an independent and employee-owned firm, together with our strategic partners, we operate in more than 20 offices worldwide.*
*Includes strategic partnerships with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and Poalim Capital Markets.
