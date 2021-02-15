North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A mix of light rain and freezing rain this evening...changing to all rain. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

A mix of light rain and freezing rain this evening...changing to all rain. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.