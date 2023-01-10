BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023--
WilliamsMarston LLC, a national leader in complex accounting, tax, and valuation advisory services, has further expanded its corporate tax capabilities with the addition of the boutique tax advisory firm, 704beantown advisers LLC. Co-founders of 704beantown advisers, Marianne Kane and Marc Lamothe, experts in international and partnership tax, have joined the firm as partners in its Boston office, effective immediately, adding depth and breadth to the firm’s respected corporate tax practice.
“Since our earliest days, WilliamsMarston has worked tirelessly to be the CFO’s most trusted advisor, especially during periods of rapid growth and transformation,” said Landen Williams, Managing Partner of WilliamsMarston. “The addition of Marianne and Marc further enables our team to comprehensively meet the complex and evolving tax needs of our clients, helping them manage risk and maximize value throughout their life cycle.”
“Marianne and Marc bring exceptional experience and an entrepreneurial spirit that complements and enhances our scope of services and client-centric approach, and will enrich our people-first culture,” said Jon Marston, Managing Partner at WilliamsMarston. “We are delighted to welcome them to our team at the start of what we expect to be another exciting and transformative year for the firm.”
Ms. Kane brings more than 20 years of experience to WilliamsMarston advising clients on complex federal and international tax matters. Her focus is on international tax as it relates to both inbound and outbound tax-efficient planning, with experience in tax structuring for private equity funds (domestic funds, offshore funds, fund of funds and real estate funds) and multinational corporations. In addition, Marianne routinely advises clients on cross border corporate restructurings, legal entity rationalizations, mergers, acquisitions, and dispositions, as well as tax-efficient repatriation, taxable presence, treaty application, choice of entity and choice of jurisdiction considerations, Subpart F and GILTI management, foreign tax credits, and withholding taxes. Prior to co-founding 704beantown advisers, Ms. Kane was a principal at RSM US LLP and a tax attorney with WilmerHale. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree, magna cum laude in psychology, from Tufts University, and a Juris Doctorate, cum laude, from Harvard Law School.
Mr. Lamothe brings more than 25 years of experience in public accounting. A specialist in partnership taxation, he advises private equity, venture capital and fund of fund clients at various stages in their life cycle. He is focused on helping clients navigate and interpret complex partnership tax law related to such matters as: choice of entity and structuring of funds; management entities and their portfolio investments; acquisition and exit strategies; tax distributions; carried interest analysis; compensation and retirement planning for partners; complex capital account maintenance and allocation rules; built-in gain allocations and implications of partnership interest transactions; overseeing income tax compliance related to the complete tiered entity structure; and issues related to the upper tier domestic and foreign investors. Prior to co-founding 704beantown advisers, Mr. Lamothe served as a partner at RSM US LLP in Boston. Prior to RSM, Mr. Lamothe was a senior manager at Deloitte. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree, magna cum laude in accounting, from Bryant University.
Both Ms. Kane and Mr. Lamothe point to WilliamsMarston’s market leading brand, collaborative culture and relationship-focused approach to serving clients as foundational to their decision to join the growing firm.
WilliamsMarston is a national leader in complex accounting, tax, and valuation advisory services, helping pre-IPO, public, and private equity-backed companies managing rapid growth and transformation. The firm’s team of industry leading experts pair Big Four experience and strong technical expertise with the passion, talent, and drive to deliver successful outcomes in the most challenging situations. Since being founded in 2014, its team has grown to more than 230 employees in 8 locations. For more information visit https://williamsmarston.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005802/en/
CONTACT: Jessica Segers
The LAKPR Group
256.677.1741
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSULTING ACCOUNTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: WilliamsMarston LLC
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/10/2023 12:07 PM/DISC: 01/10/2023 12:07 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005802/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.