Mason Docks may not have been in the conversation to be the state’s Mr. Basketball winner.
But the Williamston senior guard proved he was one of the state’s top talents this winter.
After a year away in Texas, Docks played a key role in a memorable season for Williamston that ended with the program’s first state championship since 1940.
He leads the Michigan Associated Press All-State team in Division 2 as the Player of the Year after averaging 16.2 points, 4.8 assists and 3.8 steals while helping the Hornets to a 27-0 record.
“I really think if he wouldn’t have gone for that year in Houston that he would have been a major factor in Mr. Basketball talk, too,” said Williamston's Tom Lewis, who was voted Coach of the Year. “For us and our program, him coming in and starting from Day One, he was always the hardest worker in the gym. (He) always wanted to guard the toughest guys as a freshman. It didn’t matter who it was. Just both ends of the court, he brings a level of competitiveness that just will be ingrained in our program forever.”
Docks will continue his career at University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
He was a first team All-State player as a sophomore before moving to Texas because of his father’s job for his junior season. Docks said his experience at Cypress Ranch competing against the talent in Texas was instrumental for his game.
When given the opportunity to return to Williamston for his final season, Docks couldn’t pass up reuniting with teammates. Docks’ growth during his year away played a part in Williamston shaking off sour endings to his freshman and sophomore seasons and making its state championship hopes become reality.
“That pressure was always there (to win a state title),” Docks said. “That’s why I really grinded all season. I was just really taking it personal. My dad and my parents sending me back — that was a big sacrifice for them. They didn’t have to do that for me. I didn’t want to let them down.
”(The community was) expecting big things from us the whole season. You don’t want to let the people you care about down. You don’t want to let yourself down. I had high expectations the whole season - especially it being my senior year. I didn’t want to go out losing.”
Williamston won 25 of its 27 games by double figures. In the Hornets’ tightest game of the season, Docks had 27 points and made 6 of 8 3-pointers while helping the Hornets to an overtime win over Grand Rapids Catholic Central in the state title game.
Docks is joined on the All-State first team by Williamston teammate Max Burton, Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s Jack Karasinski, Kaden Brown and Dural Brooks, Onsted’s Ayden Davis, Ferndale’s Treyvon Lewis, Carrollton’s D.J. Voltz, Parchment’s Tony Williams and Muskegon Orchard View’s Darius Williams.
