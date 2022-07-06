ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022--
Wilson & Company Inc., Engineers & Architects, an award-winning architectural, engineering, and construction company, is announcing the 90th Anniversary of its founding in July 1932. For nearly a century, the company has provided engineering, architecture, planning, environmental, survey & mapping, and construction management services to clients across the U.S. and beyond.
"Today, we celebrate an incredible milestone," said Jim Brady, PE, president and CEO of Wilson & Company. "This is a rare and exciting occasion that is made possible by the Higher Relationships built with our employees, clients, and partners over the past 90 years."
In 1932, Bob Paulette and Murray Wilson formed Paulette & Wilson with offices in Salina and Topeka, Kansas. Most of their work included dam and lake designs and public works improvements. As time passed, the firm, now known as Wilson & Company, adapted to the changing demands of the world. This included work for the U.S. military during World War II, engineering in President Lyndon B. Johnson's "Great Society" Improvement Plan, and wastewater treatment design for the Clean Water Act implemented in 1972. During this time, the firm expanded its services around the globe, including infrastructure development in Saudi Arabia and reconstruction of the Panama Canal Railway. Resiliency and adaptability would prove imperative to the survival and success of the company in the modern age.
Over the years, Wilson & Company has provided services connecting communities, businesses, and commerce. It's made transportation and infrastructure safer, erected facilities that enhanced the function of society, and drawn maps necessary to provide sound engineering solutions. Philanthropic and volunteer work has also been essential to the company culture. Employees at Wilson & Company developed the Donate in my Name program as a way for the organization and its clients to come together and give to causes that impassion employees. Since its inception in 2010, more than $200,000 has been raised for organizations including The American Cancer Society, Habitat for Humanity International, Homes for Our Troops, The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, and the Wounded Warrior Project. Employees know success is when they improve the communities in which they live and work.
Wilson & Company can attribute its nearly century-long history to its culture of Higher Relationships and its purpose to bring people together to practice their craft, to create value, and to accomplish great things. It is what drives employees of yesterday and today.
This drive continues to serve the company well. The growing company continues to expand into new horizons and has experienced consistent growth over recent years. Since 2017, revenue has increased 71%. Employee growth is increasing too, with a 16% increase since early 2020. Today, more than 600 people are employed by Wilson & Company across 15 offices.
"Growth and success are measured by more than dollars in the bank," said Brady. "As a company, we continue to challenge ourselves to achieve excellence, implementing policies to increase diversity and inclusion, which in turn benefit the communities we serve. We hold ourselves accountable to a higher standard of sustainability and environmental efforts necessary to ensure future opportunities."
A lot has changed since those early days in Kansas. But one thing that has not is the commitment to excellence by engaging in purpose-driven work. It is how Wilson & Company will continue to meet the challenges of a changing world.
"For the past 90 years, we have made a positive impact and enhanced the world through service, dedication, and hard work," said Scott Croshaw, PS, vice president and chairperson of the Board at Wilson & Company. "Our business was built one relationship at a time, and as we continue to grow, we remain focused on creating Higher Relationships. We know if we can do that, everything else will follow."
About Wilson & Company Inc., Engineers & Architects
Wilson & Company Inc., Engineers & Architects, has brought more than 600 people together in 15 offices over nine states to build Higher Relationships through discipline, intensity, collaboration, shared ownership and solutions with our clients, partners and communities. After nine decades of business, professionals continue to hone their craft with us, including civil, mechanical, electrical and structural engineering; architecture; planning; biology; surveying; mapping; GIS specializations; drone piloting; financial analyses; program and construction management; inspecting and a growing number of multi-disciplinary specialties. We seek to create value for a diverse client base, including federal and municipal governments, public transportation agencies, railroad companies, industrial and commercial corporations and private developers.
More at wilsonco.com | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005726/en/
CONTACT: Emily Clarke
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW MEXICO
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING ARCHITECTURE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY ENGINEERING URBAN PLANNING
SOURCE: Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers & Architects
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/06/2022 01:53 PM/DISC: 07/06/2022 01:53 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005726/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.