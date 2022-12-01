SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022--
Wilson Electronics, the industry leader in cellular signal repeater technology, earned top honors with three major awards at the 2022 Utah Manufacturing Association Awards Banquet.
With manufacturing operations in St. George, UT and additional offices in Salt Lake City and Dallas, Texas, Wilson Electronics was named 2022 Utah Manufacturer of the Year. It was also recognized for Best Company Culture. The Women in Manufacturing award, which recognizes top female talent, went to Wilson Electronics’ Senior Operations Manager Misty Snuffer for her dedication and commitment to improving manufacturing.
Wilson Electronics was the only company to receive three awards.
“We are thrilled to be honored with these awards,” says Bruce Lancaster, CEO of Wilson Electronics. “These wins are made possible by our talented and passionate employees who do the daily work. They are highly creative, yet utilize principles like Lean Six Sigma to build quality products and create an exceptional level of customer satisfaction. We are continuously drawing upon their ideas to improve our product, operations and culture. It's a process that regenerates itself and creates a really positive atmosphere.”
The company relies heavily on their values to foster a positive culture. For example, every month they embrace transparency by giving all employees a realistic view of how the company is performing. “We also solicit employee questions before every staff meeting, so we can have an open Q&A session. Nothing is off limits, and we answer them all,” says Lancaster.
Company values of taking ownership and focusing on the customer were apparent during the pandemic, when consumer business skyrocketed. To ensure they were able to meet customer needs, every employee took their turn helping on the production line, including the CEO. “I think living our values is where we really shine,” says Lancaster.
Wilson Electronics is the only cellular repeater company that designs, assembles, and tests its products in the U.S. Their weBoost line of cellular signal boosters is designed for consumer homes, vehicles, and small businesses. At the enterprise level, their WilsonPro cellular repeater systems are designed for carrier networks and commercial buildings such as large businesses, universities, and hospitals. More information about Wilson Electronics, company accolades, and open positions is available at Careers & Open Positions | Wilson Electronics.
About Wilson Electronics, LLC
Wilson Electronics, LLC, home of WilsonPro and weBoost, is the market leader in cellular signal amplification technology. After more than 30 years in wireless communications, the company has over 250 issued or pending patents. Consequently, Wilson Electronics is uniquely poised as an industry innovator, offering both indoor and outdoor amplification technology, empowering carrier networks, enterprises, and consumers to reap the benefits of the entire 5G spectrum.
Dedicated to connecting everyone, everywhere to 5G, Wilson designs, assembles and supports all of its products in the U.S. All solutions are FCC certified to improve cellular connectivity on any carrier network and device at home, work and on the road.
