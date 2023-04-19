OXFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 19, 2023--
Wilson Language Training ®, a leading provider of literacy education programs, is pleased to share that the Nevada Department of Education has added Fundations ® to the state’s list of Approved Instructional Materials in the English Language Arts category.
The joint solution of Wilson Language Training’s widely respected foundational skills program Fundations, combined with Great Minds’ knowledge-building English Language Arts curriculum Wit & Wisdom®, and the jointly developed Geodes ® Classroom Libraries, has been approved following a rigorous review process across a wide range of criteria including breadth, depth, application, and accessibility.
The joint solution received top ratings in each of the state’s categories and aligned with the standards of the Nevada Instructional Materials Review Process. Nevada schools adopting this ELA solution will be providing their students with foundational skills aligned with the science of reading so that all students have the best opportunities for success in reading and spelling.
“We are very pleased to make these highly respected literacy programs available to teachers and students of Nevada public schools, and look forward to further developing implementation assistance to maximize student success,” said Ruth Stern, Senior Literacy Advisor at Wilson Language Training.
Stern continues: “With +30 years of development behind it, the Fundations program offers a multisensory, structured literacy approach featuring a Multi-tiered System of Supports (MTSS), delivering interventions where they are needed most. We're excited to expand this partnership and continue helping Nevada schools to achieve their goals.”
Fundations utilizes a structured literacy approach to make learning to read fun while laying the groundwork for lifelong literacy. The program’s research-based approach and extensive materials provide effective instructional practices for K–3 teachers to confidently present a carefully structured reading, spelling, and handwriting curriculum using engaging, multimodal techniques.
This state approval is the latest in a joint solution offered by Wilson Language Training and Great Minds adopted by Florida, Mississippi, and Oregon. Collaboration began with the development of the Geodes Classroom Libraries, which combines Wilson’s expertise in foundational reading skills instruction and Great Minds’ experience building students’ content knowledge. Wilson Fundations has also been reviewed and approved in other states, highlighting its broad impact and alignments with state standards and evidence-based literacy instruction: www.wilsonlanguage.com/programs/fundations/fundations-state-recognitions/
The Wilson Reading System ® intensive intervention program is also an approved reading program on the Nevada State Approved Instructional Materials list.
About Wilson Language Training
For the past three decades, Wilson has advanced its vision of “Literacy for All” through multisensory structured literacy programs and professional learning backed by a commitment to the science of reading and implementation. Wilson is an expert in the field of dyslexia and a forerunner in delivering foundational skill instruction for students in K-3 general education classrooms and those beyond elementary grades who struggle to read and spell. The Wilson Reading System ® (WRS), Fundations ®, and Just Words ® programs build a solid foundation for beginning readers and reduce the literacy gap for struggling students, including those with dyslexia. Wilson’s certifications result in Wilson Dyslexia Practitioner and Therapist credentials, which have been awarded Accreditation Plus by the International Dyslexia Association (IDA). Nearly 300,000 educators have participated in Wilson courses and workshops, and 25,000 have earned WRS Level I Certification. For more information, visit www.wilsonlanguage.com.
