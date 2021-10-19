ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2021--
Wind River ®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, has earned the prestigious Great Place to Work Certification TM. This certification is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Wind River. This year, 93% of employees said Wind River is a great place to work — 34 points higher than the average U.S. company.
“I am extremely proud of this latest workplace honor, which underscores our One Wind River team culture that makes our company such a great place to work,” said Wind River President and CEO Kevin Dallas. “We owe our continued success to our team of top talent that is making our cultural attributes of customer focus, growth mindset, and diversity and inclusion the lived experience at Wind River, as well as enabling the exciting intelligent machine economy with our customers.”
“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily — it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Wind River is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”
Based on the Great Place to Work U.S. surveys, Wind River employees said:
- 95% – “When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.”
- 94% – “People here are willing to give extra to get the job done.”
- 93% – “Management is honest and ethical in its business practices.”
- 93% – “I am treated as a full member here regardless of my position.”
- 96% – “I am able to take time off from work when I think it’s necessary.”
Wind River Chief People Officer Terese Lam added, “We are so honored to become Great Place to Work Certified TM, as Wind River prioritizes fostering a culture where employees thrive and can bring their best self to work. We pride ourselves on offering a collaborative and flexible hybrid workplace where our employees can grow, make an impact, and be part of a global community.”
Wind River helps customers on the journey toward an intelligent systems future. For 40 years, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, playing key roles on the NASA Mars rovers and the world’s first successful 5G data session, as well as helping to build one of the largest Open RAN networks in the world. Earlier this year, the company introduced Wind River Studio, the industry’s first cloud-native platform for the development, deployment, operations, and servicing of mission-critical intelligent systems.
The Great Place to Work Certification TM is the latest in a series of 2021 Wind River workplace accolades, including Best Places to Work, Top Workplaces USA, Top Workplaces Bay Area, and Top Workplaces Technology Industry.
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.
Great Place to Work ® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.
For information about Wind River career opportunities, visit the Wind River Careers page. Learn more about Wind River on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
About Wind River
Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems. For 40 years, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place to Work ® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience — specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work ® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Wind River is a trademark or registered trademark of Wind River Systems, Inc., and its affiliates. Other names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005487/en/
CONTACT: Jenny Suh
Wind River
510-749-2972
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS NETWORKS
SOURCE: Wind River
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/19/2021 09:00 AM/DISC: 10/19/2021 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005487/en