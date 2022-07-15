LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 15, 2022--
Windstream, a privately held communications and software company, has been named a Top Employer, Top LGBTQ+ Employer and Top Supplier Diversity Program for 2022 by Black EOE Journal.
“We are very proud to be recognized for our diversity and inclusion initiatives by Black EOE Journal,” said Mary Michaels, chief human resources officer at Windstream. “Windstream celebrates the authenticity and uniqueness of our people and their ideas. We believe the diverse voices of our employees fuel our innovation and enable us to better serve our customers.”
Windstream’s Black Professionals Network is an employee resource group that is committed to providing a supportive environment for all African-American/Black employees that promotes opportunities for personal and professional development, while also enhancing cultural awareness and inclusion across the company. WBPN inspires and supports Windstream's efforts regarding outreach, recruiting, and retention in the African-American community.
Windstream’s WINPride employee resource group seeks to increase LGBTQ+ cultural awareness to foster an environment of inclusion for all Windstream employees. It provides a venue for networking, socialization, professional development and discussion of LGBTQ+ issues and concerns. WINPride assists Windstream in its efforts to support the LGBTQ+ community.
The Black EOE Journal results are published in the magazine’s summer issue, available this month on newsstands. Black EOE Journal is published by DiversityComm, Inc.
Each year, DiversityComm, Inc. (DCI) and its six diversity magazines conduct select evaluations of the nation’s Employers, Supplier Diversity Programs, Industry Leaders, Law Enforcement & Government Agencies and Schools. The evaluations also integrate findings by each magazine independently to identify “Best of the Best” in relation to outreach and accessibility to the minority, veteran, female, people with disabilities and LGBTQ+ population. These non-biased studies are a valuable resource for the publication’s readers, jobseekers, business owners, students, senior management, and consumers.
More information about DCI’s “Best of the Best” can be found here.
About DiversityComm, Inc.
DiversityComm, Inc. (DCI) is the proud publisher of six nationally recognized diversity focused magazines: Black EOE Journal, HISPANIC Network Magazine, Professional WOMAN’s Magazine, U.S. Veterans Magazine, Diversity in STEAM Magazine and DIVERSEability Magazine. Each magazine has its own engaging website, distribution and digital edition. In addition, we publish a bi-monthly e-newsletter that reaches all our readers, subscribers and clients. If one of your goals is diversity branding, global diversity, diversity recruiting, diversity admissions and enrollment or supplier diversity, then look no further. With more than 25 years of experience in diversity & inclusion advertising, each publication now reaches over 2 million readers.
About Windstream
Windstream Holdings is a privately held Fortune ® 1000 communications and software company. Windstream offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. The company also provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.
From Fortune. ©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 1000 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune is not affiliated with, and does not endorse products or services of, Windstream.
