Winged Keel Group (“Winged Keel”) today announced the acquisition of The Madison Group and opening of its Denver office, which will be led by Principal Mark J. Richards. The new Winged Keel Denver office will be comprised of an 8-person team of client relationship managers and brokerage service professionals under his leadership. The expansion to Denver follows Winged Keel’s most recent office opening in Atlanta earlier this year and continued business growth.
For fifty-five years, The Madison Group has been a highly respected life insurance brokerage firm dedicated to comprehensive wealth preservation and tax-efficient wealth transfer solutions for high net worth families and businesses. The firm brings extensive experience in the structuring, implementation, and servicing of life insurance portfolios designed to help optimize estate and income tax planning.
Industry veteran Mark J. Richards joins Winged Keel’s leadership after three decades with The Madison Group, where he most recently served as President & CEO. He is highly regarded as an advisor to ultra-affluent individuals, family-owned businesses, and privately held companies. Mark has distinguished his career with numerous speaking engagements for various industry groups and family office conferences and dedicated service to his community. He also holds the professional designations of Certified Financial Planner™, Chartered Life Underwriter®, Chartered Financial Consultant®, and Accredited Estate Planner®.
Winged Keel Principal Eric Naison-Phillips said, “We have known Mark and his team for many years and collaborated on numerous opportunities. The shared values and business success that has developed provided the strong foundation for us to move forward with a long-term partnership. We are honored to welcome Mark and his team to Winged Keel Group. Their extensive product knowledge and commitment to excellence make them the perfect fit to lead our presence in Denver and support the sophisticated clients, family offices, and centers of influence in the area.”
“Joining Winged Keel Group commences an exciting new chapter for us, which would not be possible without the deep relationships we have developed with the clients and their professional advisors who have placed their trust in us for more than fifty years,” said Mark J. Richards. “Winged Keel’s cutting-edge brokerage services platform and multi-generational leadership structure will bring exciting new opportunities for our clients and enable us to deliver customized solutions that reflect each of their unique life experiences while helping meet their legacy planning goals for generations to come.”
Winged Keel Group is an independent life insurance brokerage firm that creates and implements tax-efficient, multi-generational wealth accumulation and wealth transfer strategies for ultra high net worth families. With offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, Richmond, Washington, D.C., Houston, Atlanta, and Denver, the firm specializes in the structuring and administration of Traditional Life Insurance, Business Continuation Insurance, Private Placement Life Insurance and Annuities, and Corporate-Owned Life Insurance portfolios. For more information on Winged Keel Group, please visit www.wingedkeel.com.
Securities offered through M Holdings Securities, Inc., a Registered Broker/Dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Winged Keel Group is independently owned and operated. #5711132.1
