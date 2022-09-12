NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022--
International Data Corporation ( IDC ) today announced winners of the second annual Future Enterprise Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure North America Awards. Winners included end user organizations across several different industries including telecommunications, engineering, and government services. The 2022 Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure winners represent those organizations leading the use of Digital Infrastructure to transform their business, engage customers and employees, and accelerate business innovation. Awards will be presented at a virtual event in November. To learn more visit HERE.
The 2022 winners include:
- Autonomous Operations: WSP
- Ubiquitous Deployment: PAC-12 Networks
- Cloud Technology: Utah Division of Technology Services
"IDC's research shows that 80% of organizations worldwide recognize Digital Infrastructure spanning datacenter, public cloud, and edge platforms as a fundamental enabler of digital business success," said Mary Johnston Turner, research vice president, Future of Digital Infrastructure at IDC. "Winners of our annual Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure Awards represent forward-thinking organizations across North America that have harnessed the power of these technologies to transform their business and achieve strategic, measurable business outcomes that help their organizations innovate and create competitive differentiation."
About IDC's Future of Digital Infrastructure Research Practice
IDC's Future of Digital Infrastructure research practice helps organizations prepare for the emerging digital infrastructure ecosystem, which will increasingly be built on a cloud-centric foundation. Organizations will need to focus on ensuring ever faster delivery of innovative infrastructure hardware, software, resource abstraction, and process technologies to support the development and continual refinement of resilient digital services and digital experiences.
About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group ( IDG ), the world's leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.
