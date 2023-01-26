MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023--
Winning by Design, the leader in accelerating and optimizing recurring revenue for B2B organizations grew 117% year-over-year, advising some of the fastest growing SaaS companies navigate changing market conditions. In addition, the company reported two record-setting quarters in 2022. The company achieved its second best quarter in its history in Q4 2022, topped only by Q1 2022. The company added 124 new customers, including many startups and scaleups, but also nine publicly listed enterprises, and performed work for an equal number of existing customers.
Bookings per crew member increased by 22%, reaching levels comparable to large consulting leaders such as Booz Allen and even SaaS leaders like Cloudera and Workday. In addition, earnings from WbD’s top-rated Revenue Academy, which offers public, blended asynchronous and live courses for revenue teams, grew by 300%.
“Our business was designed for this moment in history,” said Dominique Levin, CEO of Winning by Design. “With declining access to capital and the need to get more out of existing leads, pipeline, and team members, more and more SaaS companies are coming to us because they need our help achieving healthy growth, which is revenue growth that is scalable, sustainable, and predictable. We continue to partner with growth and private equity funds to support their portfolio companies with these challenges.”
Throughout 2022, Winning by Design has been recognized by several different industry analysts and publishers. Most notably for us, Winning by Design was recognized by Gartner® in the February 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Sales Training Service Providers as a Challenger. Read the full report here.
Winning by Design was also placed on the list of Top 20 Training Companies in 2022 from Training Industry, the top 5 of the Silicon Valley Business Journal’s Fastest Growing Companies, the top 50 of Financial Times The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies, won a Learning in Practice “Excellence in Partnership Award” from Chief Learning Officer; and landed in the top 1000 of the Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row. WbD continues to be ranked as the top provider in the Sales Training and Sales Consulting categories (among others) on G2, out of more than 100 providers.
The company continues to expand its offerings and build out its management team. In order to continue its track record of delivering measurable impact to high-growth and enterprise SaaS companies, WbD has named Derek Sather as its new Chief Commercial Officer. Derek was previously a Managing Partner at WbD, after Winning by Design acquired his consultancy Science to Sales, in December 2018. In addition, Miya Dias and Harry Roegiers were promoted to Head of Training and Community Guide of Consultants, respectively, several architects were advanced to Managing Directors including Owen Brewer, Daniel Urutia, and Meagan French; and Fiona Chiu was promoted to Growth Architect.
“Winning by Design was started in 2012 as an entrepreneurial venture, and we have seen dramatic growth in the past ten years. 2022 was a pivotal year where we centralized many of our functions, appointed a leadership team, established rigorous GAAP level financial reporting, and built scalable business, revenue, and people operations functions. We are thrilled to see so many crew members thrive and we are committed to continue to provide career advancement from within. We are proud of the impact we deliver to our clients and of the flexible, empathetic, remote-first, culture and community that Winning by Design is becoming,” said CEO Dominique Levin.
About Winning by Design
Winning by Design (WbD) is a global B2B revenue consulting and training company that enables recurring revenue teams to architect sustainable growth. Leveraging its experience with high-growth companies, WbD applies scientific frameworks and proven models to help sales, marketing, and customer success teams at B2B companies and global enterprises maximize their impact. WbD has reinvented the traditional sales funnel with disruptive customer-centric frameworks and methodologies, including the Bow Tie Data Model and the SPICED Methodology, all of which can be accessed open source. Founded in 2012, WbD is a fully remote company, serving 600+ leading organizations around the world.
