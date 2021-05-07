Ottawa Senators (21-27-5, sixth in the North Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (28-21-3, third in the North Division)
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -189, Senators +155
BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg hosts Ottawa looking to end its five-game home skid.
The Jets have gone 28-21-3 against division opponents. Winnipeg has scored 37 power-play goals, converting on 24.2% of chances.
The Senators are 21-27-5 against the rest of their division. Ottawa averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 63 total minutes.
In their last meeting on May 3, Ottawa won 2-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has 56 total points for the Jets, 19 goals and 37 assists. Blake Wheeler has three goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.
Thomas Chabot leads the Senators with 25 total assists and has 31 points. Tkachuk has six assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 3-7-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.
Senators: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while allowing 1.7 goals per game with a .943 save percentage.
INJURIES: Jets: Nikolaj Ehlers: out (upper-body).
Senators: Joey Daccord: out (ankle), Micheal Haley: out (groin), Thomas Chabot: day to day (upper body), Matt Murray: day to day (lower body), Austin Watson: out (wrist).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.