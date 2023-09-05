EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. & BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 5, 2023--
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, has been recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services. Wipro FullStride Cloud provides customers with a tailored approach to building a cloud ecosystem that combines data and the full benefits of running a business in the cloud.
According to the report, “Leaders have a track record of delivering high-quality, cloud native modernization and managed services that thoughtfully exploit the capability of the cloud platform. They are well-positioned to deliver leading-edge services into the future and to indicate the direction of the market.”
Wipro draws on its extensive hyperscaler partnership ecosystem, industry knowledge and cloud investments, freeing clients from building, managing and maintaining data centers and on-premises infrastructure. Our approach goes beyond outlining technical requirements, ensuring a cloud journey is grounded in business requirements. We help customers rethink their cloud transformation by building a hyperscaler cloud infrastructure that improves revenue margins, streamlines processes and addresses business objectives.
Jo Debecker, Global Head, Wipro FullStride Cloud, said: “To us, this recognition is an acknowledgment to our clients around the world who have trusted and partnered with us to address their business challenges and support their cloud journey with a customized approach. We further believe, this also reinforces our commitment to providing clients the industry’s leading infrastructure to applications cloud portfolio, leveraging our deep industry and engineering experience, empowering clients to build better businesses that run through the cloud.”
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, 16 August 2023, Mark Ray, et. Al.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Wipro Limited
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With 250,000 employees and business partners in more than 60 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations, and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.
Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.
