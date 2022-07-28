TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022--
As wireless customers seek assistance from phone, store and website representatives, they are experiencing the negative effects of ongoing staff turnover. Longer wait times, lack of representative knowledge and less concern for the customer’s needs are causing a decline in satisfaction, according to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Study SM —Volume 2, released today.
“Wireless carriers are continuing to build award-winning customer care representatives in the aftermath of the pandemic,” said Ian Greenblatt, managing director at J.D. Power. “However, the process does take time—both to find the right people and to prepare them with training, knowledge and empathy. We’re seeing this in satisfaction scores for assisted wireless customer care, which is lower among store, phone and website channels in this volume of the study versus the most recent.”
Study Rankings
T-Mobile ranks highest in the mobile network operators segment with a score of 816.
Cricket ranks highest in the mobile virtual network operators segment with a score of 824. Metro by T-Mobile (819) ranks second.
Consumer Cellular ranks highest in the value mobile virtual network operators segment with a score of 849.
The 2022 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Study—Volume 2 is based on responses from 15,986 customers who contacted their carrier’s customer care department within the past three months. The studies evaluate customer care experiences across six factors: store service; phone service; website service; app service; social media service; and text service. The studies were fielded from January through June 2022.
About J.D. Power
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.
J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.
