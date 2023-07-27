TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2023--
Although heading into a wireless store is one of the less-traveled paths for wireless customer problem resolution, nothing matches the overall customer satisfaction and experience that in-store representatives can provide, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Study SM —Volume 2, released today.
“Face-to-face customer care brings a level of connection that other channels cannot bring,” said Ian Greenblatt, managing director of technology, media & telecom at J.D. Power. “Within other channels, customers may be dealing with a bot or an overseas call center. In a world where the use of applications is high, those chats and bots provide both speed and economy; the in-person service provides a more complete understanding of a customer’s needs and wants and, ultimately, higher satisfaction is achieved when resolving wireless issues.”
Study Rankings
T-Mobile ranks highest in the mobile network operators segment for a 12 th consecutive volume, with a score of 827.
Metro by T-Mobile ranks highest in the full-service mobile virtual network operators segment with a score of 840, followed by Spectrum Mobile (829) and Cricket (822).
Consumer Cellular ranks highest in the value mobile virtual network operators segment for a 15 th consecutive volume, with a score of 878. Mint Mobile (828) ranks second and Google Fi Wireless (815) ranks third.
The 2023 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Study—Volume 2 is based on responses from 16,163 customers who contacted their carrier’s customer care department within the past three months. The studies evaluate customer care experiences across 3 factors: store service; phone service; and digital service. The studies were fielded from January through June 2023.
