Wireless customers are visiting stores in greater numbers to make purchases, according to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Study SM —Volume 1, released today. The last two volumes of this study have shown more customers going in-store for purchases, with 35% doing so this volume, which is up 6 percentage points from 2021 Volume 1. Customers find the in-store experience pleasing and efficient, which is reflected in higher satisfaction with cost and promotions, as well as higher rates of completing the purchase during first contact.
“The method chosen for the wireless product purchase does make a difference in overall purchase experience satisfaction and the store is a more personal channel that can have a great impact on this,” said Ian Greenblatt, managing director at J.D. Power. “In-person store experience allows customers to receive more attention, further explanation of charges and promotions while also elevating purchase experience satisfaction and customer perceptions of their carrier.”
Study Rankings
T-Mobile ranks highest among mobile network operators with a score of 807.
Cricket ranks highest among mobile virtual network operators with a score of 826. Metro by T-Mobile (814) ranks second and Spectrum Mobile (804) ranks third.
Consumer Cellular ranks highest among value mobile virtual network operators with a score of 859.
The 2022 U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Mobile Network Operator Performance Study and the U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Mobile Virtual Network Operator Performance Study are based on responses from 9,890 customers who use any one of four purchase channels and evaluate the wireless purchase experience taking place via: phone calls; visits to a carrier store; the carrier website; or the carrier’s mobile app. Overall purchase experience satisfaction with both Mobile Network Operators and Mobile Virtual Network Operators is measured in two factors: Cost and Promotions and Purchase Process. The studies were fielded from July through December 2021.
