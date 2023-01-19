TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023--
More wireless customers are saying they become anxious when their phone is misplaced or not near them, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study SM —Volume 1, released today. As people are more connected and increasing use of their phones, they have indicated they experienced an increase in problems with their wireless carrier; however, overall satisfaction has also increased. Customers also say their carrier is more reliable for streaming music and videos; using mobile websites and apps; and email. There is also an increase in customers indicating their smartphone data speed is faster than expected.
“Overall network quality satisfaction is improving, and the race for number one is tightening,” said Ian Greenblatt, managing director at J.D. Power. “As carriers generally continue to improve their network offering and message this quality to the market, we will likely continue to see a narrowing of the performance gap between competitors.”
Study Rankings
Verizon Wireless ranks highest in the Mid-Atlantic, North Central, Southeast and West regions.
Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile rank highest in a tie in the Northeast region.
AT&T ranks highest in the Southwest region.
See the rank charts for all regions at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2023004.
The 2023 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study—Volume 1 is based on responses from 35,120 wireless customers. Carrier performance is examined in six regions: Mid-Atlantic, North Central, Northeast, Southeast, Southwest and West. In addition to evaluating the network quality experienced by customers with wireless phones, the study also measures the network performance of tablets and mobile broadband devices. The study was fielded from July through December 2022.
For more information about the U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/resource/jd-power-wireless-network-quality-performance-study.
About J.D. Power
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.
J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.
About J.D. Power and Advertising/Promotional Ruleswww.jdpower.com/business/about-us/press-release-info
