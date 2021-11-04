Wireless Router Satisfaction Gets a Boost, Thanks to Satisfaction with Wi-Fi Range, J.D. Power Finds

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2021--
Overall customer satisfaction with wireless routers increases to 884 (on a 1,000-point scale) from 826 in 2020, according to the J.D. Power 2021 Wireless Router Satisfaction Report, SM released today. Wi-Fi range satisfaction, the most heavily weighted factor in the study, jumps 20 points to 851 from 831 in 2020.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104005450/en/
J.D. Power 2021 Wireless Router Satisfaction Report (Graphic: Business Wire)
The 10 factors measured in the 2021 report include (in order of importance): Wi-Fi range; reliability; speed of upload/download; restore connection easily; security capabilities; price; ease of set-up; variety of features; intuitive user interface; and customer service.
“The year 2020 was a rough one for router manufacturers as many more people were working from home and noticing the limits of their Wi-Fi router,” said Ian Greenblatt, managing director at J.D. Power. “This led to a decrease in overall satisfaction. Customers are now settling in and appreciating their wireless connections. The study results also show an increase in customer service satisfaction, meaning that customer service representatives are doing a solid job at resolving customer issues.”
Study Ranking
Asus (859) ranks highest in customer satisfaction with wireless routers. TP-Link (855) ranks second and ARRIS (853) ranks third.
The 2021 Wireless Router Satisfaction Report, now in its sixth year, is based on responses from 1,256 current owners of wireless routers who purchased their device during the 12-month period prior to report fielding in September-October 2021.
For more information about the U.S. Wireless Router Satisfaction Report, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/technology-media-telecom/us-wireless-router-satisfaction-report
See the online press release at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2021125.
About J.D. Power
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.
J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.
About J.D. Power and Advertising/Promotional Rules:www.jdpower.com/business/about-us/press-release-info
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104005450/en/
CONTACT: Media Relations Contacts
Geno Effler, J.D. Power; West Coast; 714-621-6224;media.relations@jdpa.com
John Roderick; East Coast; 631-584-2200;john@jroderick.com
KEYWORD: MICHIGAN UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INTERNET HARDWARE CONSUMER OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSUMER ELECTRONICS
SOURCE: J.D. Power
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/04/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/04/2021 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104005450/en