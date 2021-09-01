North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain likely. High 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected.