WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, announced today that it plans to release its second quarter results on July 28, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. ET. A conference call to discuss the firm’s results will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET.
Dial-In and Webcast Details
Participant Dial-In: 877-407-9210 / +1 201-689-8049
Participant International Toll-Free access numbers: Click Here
Webcast:https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=G7ogAmF2
To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
All earnings materials and the webcast can be accessed through WisdomTree’s investor relations website at: https://ir.wisdomtree.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the call.
About WisdomTree
WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions. We empower investors to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing next-generation digital products and structures, including digital funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime™.
WisdomTree currently has approximately $95.1 billion in assets under management globally.
For more information about WisdomTree and WisdomTree Prime™, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.
Please visit us on Twitter at @WisdomTreeNews.
WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.
CONTACT: Media Relations
WisdomTree, Inc.
Jessica Zaloom
+1.917.267.3735
jzaloom@wisdomtree.com/wisdomtree@fullyvested.comInvestor Relations
WisdomTree, Inc.
Jeremy Campbell
+1.646.522.2602
Jeremy.Campbell@wisdomtree.com
