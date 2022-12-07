MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & AUCKLAND, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022--
Wisk Aero, a leading Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company and pioneer in autonomous, electric flight, furthers its global leadership in sustainability with the appointment of a new Head of Sustainability and the company’s certification of Net Carbon Zero in New Zealand.
Wisk recently appointed Daniela Schaff as the company’s new Head of Sustainability. In this newly created position, Daniela will oversee Wisk’s global sustainability efforts and the implementation of a comprehensive sustainability strategy. This strategy will include the creation of a circular supply chain, implementing steps that further reduce the company’s carbon footprint, and developing processes that foster sustainable design decisions.
“We are excited to have Daniela take on this new role,” said Gary Gysin, CEO of Wisk. “She has been instrumental in advancing Wisk’s sustainability efforts prior to officially becoming our new Head of Sustainability. Her passion and expertise in sustainability will continue to be a critical element in ensuring that our mission to bring everyday flight to everyone is safe for both people and the environment.”
In December, Wisk New Zealand achieved Net Carbon Zero certification through Toitū, a leading provider of carbon and environmental programs. Toitū’s Net Carbon Zero certification allows Wisk to accurately measure greenhouse gas emissions and implement strategies to manage, reduce, and offset impacts. Additionally, the company’s carbon footprint, emissions reductions, and offsets have been independently verified and meet or exceed international standards and best practices, including ISO 14064 Carbon Footprint Certification. This initial certification allows Wisk to have a reliable benchmark to set future actionable goals to reduce emissions.
“Becoming Wisk’s Head of Sustainability is an extremely proud achievement,” says Daniela. “Our certification of Net Carbon Zero in New Zealand is a first step in our broader mission to ensure that our operations, both today and in the future, are safe for people and the planet. We look forward to continuing our global sustainability leadership in the advanced air mobility and broader aviation industries.”
About Wisk
Wisk is an advanced air mobility (AAM) company dedicated to delivering safe, everyday flight for everyone. Wisk’s 6th generation, four-passenger, self-flying, eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) air taxi represents the first-ever autonomous eVTOL candidate for type certification by the FAA and will make it possible for passengers to skip the traffic and get to their destination faster. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with locations around the world, Wisk is an independent company backed by The Boeing Company and Kitty Hawk Corporation. With over a decade of experience and 1600+ test flights, Wisk is shaping the future of daily commutes and urban travel, safely, and sustainably. Wisk is on a journey to deliver safe, autonomous, all-electric, everyday flight, join us and learn more here.
