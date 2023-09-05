Wisk Brings Autonomous Air Taxi to Heart of Washington DC

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 5, 2023--
Wisk Aero, a leading Advanced Air Mobility company, is bringing autonomous flight to Washington D.C. for the 2023 U.S. Chamber of Commerce Global Aerospace Summit, on September 12 and 13.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230905824026/en/
Wisk's 6th Generation autonomous, eVTOL air taxi on display at EAA AirVenture 2023 in Oshkosh, WI. (Photo: Business Wire)
Wisk will have one of its 6th Generation, autonomous, electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxi mockups on display in the rotunda of the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. Additionally, Wisk CEO Brian Yutko will be joining a panel of industry leaders to discuss the future of air mobility and the importance of autonomy in realizing the full potential and benefits of this new form of transportation.
“We’re thrilled to showcase our autonomous technology by bringing our 6th Generation Air Taxi to the heart of D.C.,” said Brian Yutko, CEO of Wisk. “The Global Aerospace Summit convenes key stakeholders for important discussions to progress advanced air mobility. We look forward to being part of this discussion and emphasizing the critical role autonomy plays in safety and maintaining U.S. leadership in aviation.”
Wisk’s 6th Generation air taxi is the first-ever candidate for FAA certification of an autonomous, all-electric, vertical takeoff and landing aircraft designed for passenger transport. The company is working closely with the FAA on its previously submitted type certification.
Wisk’s display at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Aerospace Summit is the latest in a series of events, including its recent display and demonstration flight during EAA’s AirVenture / Oshkosh Air Show and display at the Paris Air Show.
About Wisk
Wisk is an advanced air mobility (AAM) company dedicated to delivering safe, everyday flight for everyone. Wisk’s self-flying, eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) air taxi will make it possible for passengers to skip the traffic and get to their destination faster. Wisk is a fully-owned Boeing subsidiary that operates separately from Boeing and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with locations around the world. With over a decade of experience and over 1600 test flights, Wisk is shaping the future of daily commutes and urban travel, safely and sustainably. Wisk is on a journey to deliver safe, autonomous, all-electric, everyday flight, learn more here.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230905824026/en/
CONTACT: Chris Brown
KEYWORD: WISCONSIN CALIFORNIA DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA EUROPE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FRANCE
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER TRAVEL TRANSPORTATION TRAVEL OTHER TRANSPORT AUTOMOTIVE ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY AIR TRANSPORT ENVIRONMENT SUSTAINABILITY PUBLIC TRANSPORT OTHER AUTOMOTIVE LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Wisk
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 09/05/2023 12:00 PM/DISC: 09/05/2023 12:01 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230905824026/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.