Flight issues in the Northeast are causing a cascade of cancellations across the country that will likely impact travelers heading into the busy July 4 Independence Day weekend.
There were already 700 cancellations in the U.S. as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to FlightAware.
Even at airports where there are only a handful of cancellations, bad weather or staffing problems can cancel or delay a well-planned flight at a moment’s notice.
A canceled flight often leaves passengers in a conundrum over whether to request a refund or sit and wait for the airline to put them on the next available flight. If you’re an inconvenienced flyer, here’s what you need to ask about refunds, hotel rooms, meals and taxis.
Should I cancel my flight?
Canceling a reservation and seeking a refund can be a tricky proposition for passengers who may have to gamble on taking their business elsewhere or hoping the airline can accommodate them.
“If your flight is canceled and you choose to cancel your trip as a result, you are entitled to a refund for the unused transportation — even for non-refundable tickets,” the U.S. Department of Transportation’s air passenger refund page says. That even applies for bag fees.
Federal transportation officials launched a new dashboard for air passengers to find the policies, fees and nuances for every U.S. airline.
Southwest Airlines and American Airlines often enact storm-related travel advisories that let passengers rebook tickets to another nearby date free of charge. In American’s case, that applies to flights in the same cabin class.
It may appear that canceling a ticket for a refund is a better option, except that ticket prices get more expensive for same-day or next-day travel and seats on planes are in short supply with so many people being rebooked the last few days.
I still want a refund. Can I get one?
Federal law entitles airline passengers to a refund if a flight is canceled for any reason, even weather.
But weather and mechanical issues don’t qualify for federal refunds for delays. And when staffing issues are caused by weather delays, the delays don’t trigger automatic refunds either. The same goes for compensation for hotels, meals and transportation.
“Some problems, like bad weather, air traffic delays and mechanical issues, are hard to predict and often beyond the airlines’ control,” the website for the U.S. Department of Transportation says.
American does provide compensation such as hotels for “cancellations or delays that were caused by controllable issues” such as maintenance problems, American Airlines spokeswoman Andrea Koos said in August. It also offers meal vouchers for non-weather-related delays of more than three hours.
Getting a refund from an airline during periods of severe weather and subsequent disruptions is difficult, Paul Hudson, executive director of passenger advocacy group FlyersRights said in August.
“The airlines always want to blame everything on the weather,” Hudson said. “If they blame it on the weather, they don’t have to be responsible for refunds or accommodations if people are stranded.”
Passengers asking for refunds may also be at the mercy of airlines and customer service call centers overwhelmed with requests.
What about meals and hotels?
The expenses from delays and cancellations extend well beyond airline tickets and change fees.
In May, The Department of Transportation proposed new requirements for airlines to cover expenses and compensate travelers after months of travel disruption, which includes Southwest Airlines’ December holiday meltdown.
The new rules would require carriers to provide compensation and cover expenses for meals, hotels and rebooking when a disruption is the airline’s fault. The 10 largest carriers guarantee meals and free rebooking on the same airline, and nine, aside from Frontier Airlines, guarantee hotel accommodations.
Where can I find out the rules for flying?
In addition to the Department of Transportation dashboard, all U.S. airlines outline the rules for refunds, delays and cancellations, overbooking and other customer issues on their websites. These “contracts of carriage” or “conditions of carriage” should outline what happens in the event of a delay.
American Airlines’ rules say, “If you decide not to fly because your flight was delayed or canceled, we’ll refund the remaining ticket value and any optional fees.”
Southwest has similar rules for delays, cancellations and diverted flights.
But Hudson also says that in the event of delays, passengers can try taking their tickets to another carrier, which will sometimes honor the ticket and then charge the other airline later. However, that usually doesn’t work with ultra-low-cost carriers such as Frontier and Spirit.
Do credit cards offer greater protection?
Many credit cards include trip disruption and cancellation insurance, according to travel website The Points Guy.
Make sure to charge all airfare expenses to these cards, the website suggests. If your flight does get canceled, alert your credit card company and take advantage of any available benefits.
How can I avoid this in the future?
Book nonstop and morning flights, which are generally the most reliable. If you’re worried about making it to the airport in time for a morning flight, consider staying at a hotel connected to the airport the night before. And consider flying outside of busy dates.
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
