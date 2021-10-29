NORFOLK, Va. — Terry McAuliffe launched a final sprint in his bid for a return to the governor’s mansion with a hand from Vice President Kamala Harris and Virginia Beach’s own — Grammy Award winning entertainer Pharrell Williams.
Friday’s “get out the vote” rally at Half Moone Center focused on making sure Democratic leaning voters show up on Election Day in a tightening race with Republican Glenn Youngkin.
“I’m here for one reason and one reason only. I’m here to talk to you guys about the importance of voting,” Williams said.
The singer-songwriter-producer called for Virginians to come to together, despite their political differences, before asking people to vote for McAuliffe.
Harris said the next few days were vital, adding that Virginia’s election “will be about whether we turn back the close or where we move forward.”
She said the nation is watching Virginia, as a signal for where the nation is going.
“This state is going to take off like a booster rocket,” McAuliffe told the crowd of roughly 700.
“When we took office in 2014 our transportation system was a mess. We saved the port of Virginia, we did the I-64 project ... that’s the Democratic version of this Commonwealth,” he said. He said his administration reduced the high tolls and fines charged on the tunnels between Norfolk and Portsmouth.
“By the time I’m through, we’re going to have great jobs in every corner of the state,” he said, adding that Virginia would have a $15 minimum wage, paid sick leave and paid family leave by the end of his term. McAuliffe is scheduled to visit Portsmouth, Hampton and Williamsburg on Saturday.
McAuliffe, whose campaign has stressed the jobs that came to the state during his term, said Youngkin has run a campaign of hate and fear and that if he were elected, abortion rights and rights of LGBTQ people would be threatened.
Youngkin’s campaign has focused on parents’ rights to control what schools teach and proposed tax cuts that he says will boost the state’s economy. The Republican nominee who graduated from Norfolk Academy announced he would launch a bus tour across the state in the campaign’s final weekend that focuses on Northern Virginia and the western part of the state, although is scheduled Monday to visit Virginia Beach.
Through the campaign, McAuliffe has stressed Youngkin’s past statements of support for President Donald Trump, whose lost Virginia by more than 10 percentage points in his failed bid for reelection in 2020.
A similar swing to in those suburbs in the 2019 state legislative elections helped Democrats capture control of the House of Delegates and state Senate, and a key focus of this year’s campaigning has been to hold on to the House gains. State senators don’t come before the voters until 2023.
McAuliffe is seeking a return to the executive mansion, after serving as governor from 2014-18. Virginia law limits governors to one term, but does allow former governors to run again later. William Smith, in in the 1840s and briefly during the Civil War and Mills Godwin, elected in 1965 and 1973 are the only governors to serve more than one term since Virginia imposed its term limit in 1830.
———
©2021 Daily Press. Visit at dailypress.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.