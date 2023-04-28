DALLAS -- The Texas Civil War Museum, which boasts “the most comprehensive collection of artifacts west of the Mississippi River,” is set to close at the end of the year.
The 15,500-square-foot museum, in White Settlement just west of Fort Worth, opened in 2006 and has hosted visitors from all over the world. Its last day is set for Dec. 30, when the owner plans on retiring.
Artifacts from both sides of the war line the building’s walls, with the Union exhibit on the left mirroring the Confederate exhibit on the right.
There’s everything one expects to find in a war history museum — soldiers’ uniforms, muskets, cannons and flags that the regiments carried. There are also unique items like a partially smoked cigar U.S. Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant dropped before the Battle of Cold Harbor in Virginia and a pocketknife carried by Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
One of the most expensive pieces is Grant’s Civil War presentation sword, which has intricate etchings and was bought at auction for more than $1.5 million. Another popular collection is a display of authentic Victorian-period dresses arranged by decade that includes one once owned by Winston Churchill’s mother.
David Bedford, the museum’s education director, said the collections show the human aspect of the war. He said the exhibits are meant to be more educational than anything else.
“This is about the people, the men and women who served,” he said. “This goes more toward them than what side is right or wrong.”
Judy and Ray Richey founded and curated the nonprofit museum, and their son Marcus Richey is its director.
When the museum opened it had artifacts from the Richeys’ private collection, which they’d gathered since the 1980s, and from the shuttered Texas Confederate Museum once housed at the Texas Capitol.
Those artifacts, collected for more than a century by the Daughters of the Confederacy, sat in storage since 1988 when the Austin museum closed. They’re now on display in a marked section of the museum.
Although the museum openly talks about its goal to be fair, it has come under fire by some visitors and community members. Fort Worth Star-Telegram columnist Bud Kennedy recently wrote that the museum failed in its attempt at fairness and was “a whitewashed attraction that overlooked Black history and the horror of slavery.”
Kennedy said the owner of a Pennsylvania auction house estimated the museum’s artifacts to be worth $20 million to $25 million.
The museum also made the news in 2018 when the Dallas City Council was trying to decide what to do with a Robert E. Lee statue that was removed from a park in Oak Lawn, and sending it to the Civil War Museum was under consideration. The statue was eventually sold at auction in 2019 and spotted a couple of years later on display at a golf resort in West Texas.
Online reviews and social media posts about the White Settlement museum are a mixed bag: some folks are excited to see so much history in one place, while others were surprised to see Confederate battle flag memorabilia in the gift shop.
Nonetheless, people have traveled from all over to North Texas to visit the museum.
Bedford said some people get confused by the name, thinking it’s a museum about a Texas Civil War.
“It’s not that,” he said, laughing. “It’s a Civil War museum in Texas. It’s also not a Confederate museum. Not close to it.”
Most days the halls are filled with schoolchildren or other educational groups that have become return visitors. Depending on the day of the week and time of year, the museum may have as many as 75 to 100 visitors in a day.
Bedford said there has been an influx of visitors and calls since the museum announced its closure, including from nearby residents who say they’ve driven by countless times but are just now stopping in.
David Cavada of North Richland Hills, who visited the museum Thursday, said he’s lived in Texas for just under two years and didn’t know the museum existed until his coworkers were talking about it recently.
“I really like history, especially Texas history,” he said. “I figured I’d come in on my day off and see what was here.”
What’s next for the museum hasn’t been decided yet, Bedford said. The artifacts could be auctioned off — which would take time to organize because the catalog is handwritten rather than digitized — or someone could make an offer to buy the museum as-is.
For now, the museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for children 6 to 12. Admission for children 5 and under is free.
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
