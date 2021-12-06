Wizarding World, DC, Friends, Space Jam: A New Legacy and More Iconic Warner Bros. Franchises Launch an Official Diamond Art Club® Painting Collection

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2021--
Diamond Art Club®, the leading manufacturer in diamond painting, is pleased to announce a partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to bring some of the most beloved franchises to the diamond art painting world.
Launching today, this Diamond Art Club® and Warner Bros. Consumer Products collaboration will consist of a specially curated selection of iconic designs from beloved brands and franchises including Wizarding World, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Friends, DC, and more. The partnership bridges legacy culture and nostalgia with the hottest, new craze in arts and craft. Diamond painting has taken over social media by storm, making Diamond Art Club® kits highly sought-after items all over the world. They can be found in major market retail stores like Hobby Lobby, JoAnn, and T.J. Maxx. The Warner Bros. collection will be available on the Diamond Art Club® website, as well as Amazon, with exclusive designs available in each channel.
“We are very excited about the opportunity to partner with one of the leading licensing organizations in the world. As we continue to see a rapid growth in this craft, we are thrilled to bring popular characters and franchises from Warner Bros. into this new world of diamond painting. The release of our high-quality diamond art kits is a perfect match for all existing and new art & craft lovers. We look forward to the launch and are excited for what we have planned to come,” says Co-Founder and Creative Director of Diamond Art Club®, Angie Shehaj.
Diamond Art Club® has always brought its fans artwork in key properties for direct-to-consumer and wholesale distribution. The brand currently holds hundreds of licensing agreements with both established and exciting, new artists - as well as popular character & art properties. Diamond Art Club® has grown rapidly as a business, while becoming the ultimate destination for the diamond painting category.
About Diamond Art Club®
Headquartered in sunny Southern California, Diamond Art Club® was founded in 2018 by Angie Shehaj and Alexandre Perrier. As the industry leader in their crafting category, Diamond Art Club® is constantly innovating to bring the highest quality diamond painting kits to the creative community worldwide. Designs can range from simple to sophisticated, depending on the size and detail of the artwork. Diamond Art Club® produces velvety-soft, self-flattening, premium canvases, as well as the most reflective diamond drills out on the market today. They proudly license all of their artwork - including many exciting, inspirational, pieces you can't find elsewhere and also offer a free warranty against any manufacturer's defects for the lifetime of our product. Each Diamond Art Club® kit comes equipped with everything you need to dive into this relaxing and rewarding craft.
About Warner Bros. Consumer Products
Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by WarnerMedia’s biggest franchises from DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Game of Thrones, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.
