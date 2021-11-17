RENTON, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2021--
Wizards of the Coast, a division of Hasbro, Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced two new Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drops in a crossover with Riot Games celebrating the launch of Arcane: League of Legends, the brand-new animated series set in the League of Legends universe. These time-limited drops will be on sale November 29 through December 23 and available in both foil and non-foil sets of Magic: The Gathering cards that will all be revealed in the coming weeks, following the completion of the animated series.
“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Riot Games on two Secret Lair drops to celebrate the launch of the League of Legends animated series, Arcane,” said Chris Cocks, President of Wizards of the Coast. “Bringing fan-favorite brands into the Magic Multiverse is an exciting way for us to bring Magic to life in bold new ways for lifelong fans and first-time players.”
Fans received a sneak peek at some of the Secret Lair x Arcane cards today, including specially curated Magic: The Gathering lands capturing locations and key moments from the animated series like Piltover, the Undercity, and more.
“In RiotX Arcane, we looked for ways to bring the fandom of Arcane beyond the digital screen and into something you could hold in your hands,” said Brandon Miao, Cross-Product Experiences and Partnerships Lead, Riot Experience (XP) at Riot Games. “This was an amazing opportunity to collaborate with Secret Lair as we're huge fans of Magic and admire the long-standing, deep relationship Wizards of the Coast has established with their fanbase."
You can learn more about Secret Lair on the official site. Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair x Arcane and Secret Lair x Arcane: Lands will be available for preorder beginning November 29 for $29.99 (non-foil) and $39.99 (foil).
About Wizards of the Coast
Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro, Inc., is an award-winning developer and publisher of tabletop and digital games that ignite a sense of adventure in passionate players around the globe. Best known for publishing groundbreaking fantasy franchises, MAGIC: THE GATHERING® and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS®, Wizards is dedicated to bringing together world-class talent to create unforgettable play experiences at its headquarters in Washington and studios in Austin and Montreal. Learn more at www.wizards.com.
About Riot Games
Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League has gone on to be the most played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports.
As League enters its second decade, Riot continues to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with Teamfight Tactics,Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and multiple work-in-progress titles, while exploring the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, TV, and more. Riot has also launched a publishing group, Riot Forge, to collaborate with third-party developers on additional games set in the League universe. Forge's first title, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, is a story-driven, turn-based role-playing game (RPG) being developed by Airship Syndicate.
Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill and led by CEO Nicolo Laurent, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 3,000 Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide.
About HASBRO
Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro’s iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 13 on the 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past eight years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro) and Instagram (@Hasbro).
© 2020 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
About Magic: The Gathering
Magic: The Gathering ’s compelling characters, fantastic worlds, and deep strategic gameplay have entertained and delighted fans for more than 25 years. Fans can experience Magic through the tabletop trading card game, the digital game Magic: The Gathering Arena, a New York Times bestselling novel, and a critically acclaimed comic book series. With more than 40 million fans to date, Magic is a worldwide phenomenon published in 11 languages in more than 70 countries.
