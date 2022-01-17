TANGSHAN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2022--
"WLF Global Kung Fu Gala and 18th Anniversary Celebration" was successfully held in Tangshan, Hebei, China. Since its inception in 2012, the WLF Global Kung Fu Gala is now in its 10th year. It is the highest standard event of fighting in China and the top presentation of standing fighting in the world.
Since the launch of WLF on January 3, 2004, WLF has traveled over 3 million kilometers to 36 countries and regions on five continents. We have held 527 major tournaments, aired over 900 episodes, and created mixed martial arts and youth leagues. Over 10,000 Chinese and foreign athletes have graced the Martial Arts ring, making it one of the longest running and most influential martial arts combat events in the world.
On the same day, the 4th World Combat "Golden Boxing Award" ceremony was fully opened and all the awards were announced after the grand red-carpet ceremony. The 18th anniversary celebration of Martial Arts was one of the important events of the evening. The three stars of WLF, Wang Hongxiang, Yilong and Fang Bian, who enjoy a high reputation in the Chinese combat industry, performed on stage. Singers Ye Shirong of Beyond, GAI Zhou Yan and Hou Jian joined hands with Ling Yun, the inheritor of Emei Martial Arts, and Chen Bing, the inheritor of Tai Chi intangible culture heritage, to bring the audience a feverish night!
The 16 Chinese and foreign stars gave a total of 8 fiery matches: Meng Gaofeng defeated the defending champion Wang Pengfei to become the newly promoted winner of the WLF 65kg World Gold Belt; Yang Ming defeated Huang Shuailu and Jin Ying defeated Wei Weiyang to win the right to challenge for the 60kg 63kg World Gold Belt; Wei Rui, Fu Gaofeng, Ouyang Feng, Zhao Chongyang and Ma Yunkang defeated their opponents to take home the trophy.
With the global Covid-19 raging, Henan TV WLF was able to cooperate and join forces with Tangshan Culture and Tourism Group due to China's active and effective anti-epidemic measures. In this competition, we achieved the perfect integration of sports, cultural entertainment and tourism!
