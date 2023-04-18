DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 18, 2023--
Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology, will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2023 results on Wednesday, April 26 th, 2023, at 5:00 pm Eastern Time.
A live webcast of the earnings conference call along with the earnings release will be available on Wolfspeed’s Investor Relations website at investor.wolfspeed.com.
About Wolfspeed, Inc.
Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) leads the market in the worldwide adoption of Silicon Carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies. We provide industry-leading solutions for efficient energy consumption and a sustainable future. Wolfspeed’s product families include Silicon Carbide materials, power devices and RF devices targeted for various applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, 5G, renewable energy and storage, and aerospace and defense. We unleash the power of possibilities through hard work, collaboration and a passion for innovation. Learn more at www.wolfspeed.com.
CONTACT: Media Relations:
Melinda Walker
Director, Corporate Communications
818-261-4585
Media@wolfspeed.comInvestor Relations:
Tyler Gronbach
VP, External Affairs
919-407-4820
investorrelations@wolfspeed.com
