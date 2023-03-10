DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 10, 2023--
Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology and production, today announced its participation at the following investor conference:
- Neill Reynolds, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 35 th Annual Roth Conference at 3:30 pm ET on March 14, 2023.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of Wolfspeed’s website. To access the webcast, please visit https://investor.wolfspeed.com/events-and-presentations/.
About Wolfspeed, Inc.
Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) leads the market in the worldwide adoption of Silicon Carbide and GaN technologies. We provide industry-leading solutions for efficient energy consumption and a sustainable future. Wolfspeed’s product families include Silicon Carbide materials, power devices and RF devices targeted for various applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, 5G, renewable energy and storage, and aerospace and defense. We unleash the power of possibilities through hard work, collaboration and a passion for innovation. Learn more at www.wolfspeed.com.
Twitter: @Wolfspeed
LinkedIn: @Wolfspeed
Wolfspeed® is a registered trademark of Wolfspeed, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230310005104/en/
CONTACT: Media Relations:
Melinda Walker
Director, Corporate Communications
818-261-4585
Investor Relations:
Tyler Gronbach
VP, Investor Relations
919-407-4820
investorrelations@wolfspeed.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NORTH CAROLINA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DEFENSE ENVIRONMENT GREEN TECHNOLOGY FINANCE OTHER DEFENSE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES MOBILE/WIRELESS EV/ELECTRIC VEHICLES 5G SATELLITE OTHER TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS TELECOMMUNICATIONS AEROSPACE COMMUNICATIONS MANUFACTURING VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE OTHER ENERGY SUSTAINABILITY TECHNOLOGY ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY BATTERIES AUTOMOTIVE
SOURCE: Wolfspeed, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/10/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 03/10/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230310005104/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.