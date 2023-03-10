DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 10, 2023--

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology and production, today announced its participation at the following investor conference:

  • Neill Reynolds, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 35 th Annual Roth Conference at 3:30 pm ET on March 14, 2023.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of Wolfspeed’s website. To access the webcast, please visit https://investor.wolfspeed.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Wolfspeed, Inc.

Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) leads the market in the worldwide adoption of Silicon Carbide and GaN technologies. We provide industry-leading solutions for efficient energy consumption and a sustainable future. Wolfspeed’s product families include Silicon Carbide materials, power devices and RF devices targeted for various applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, 5G, renewable energy and storage, and aerospace and defense. We unleash the power of possibilities through hard work, collaboration and a passion for innovation. Learn more at www.wolfspeed.com.

