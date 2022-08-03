DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--
Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology and production, today announced that members of its senior management team will present at the following investor conferences in August and September:
- Dr. John Palmour, chief technology officer, and Tyler Gronbach, vice president, investor relations, will present at the Oppenheimer 25 th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference at 2:00 pm ET on August 10, 2022.
- Jay Cameron, senior vice president & general manager power, and Tyler Gronbach, vice president, investor relations, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 42 nd Annual Growth Conference at 11:00 am ET on August 11, 2022.
- Gregg Lowe, chief executive officer, will present at the Evercore ISI 2 nd Annual Technology, Media & Telcom Conference at 2:15 pm ET on September 8, 2022.
A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investor section of Wolfspeed’s website. To access the webcasts, please visit https://investor.wolfspeed.com/events-and-presentations/.
About Wolfspeed, Inc.
Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) leads the market in the worldwide adoption of Silicon Carbide and GaN technologies. We provide industry-leading solutions for efficient energy consumption and a sustainable future. Wolfspeed’s product families include Silicon Carbide materials, power devices and RF devices targeted for various applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, 5G, renewable energy and storage, and aerospace and defense. We unleash the power of possibilities through hard work, collaboration and a passion for innovation. Learn more at www.wolfspeed.com.
Wolfspeed® is a registered trademark of Wolfspeed, Inc.
