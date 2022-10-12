Wolters Kluwer Tax + Accounting CEO Karen Abramson Wins Globee® in 15th Annual Women World Awards®

Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting, earned a Silver Globee® in the Woman Excellence of the Year in Accounting and Finance category. "I am honored to be among the women who were recognized this year in the 2022 Woman World Awards. I wake up every day thinking about how to solve customer problems and build a culture of belonging in our organization. What I know is this – putting the customer first and taking care of our employees drives financial results," said Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting.