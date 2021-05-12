CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A woman has been accused of selling unapproved COVID-19 remedies over the internet, the U.S. attorney’s office in New Hampshire said.
Diana Daffin, 68, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested Tuesday and charged with violating the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act. She’s scheduled for a hearing May 21. An attorney was not listed for her yet. A message was left at her business seeking comment.
Daffin, who owns a holistic medicine company, was selling an unapproved drug on her website with a brand name HAMPL that she said was a COVID-19 remedy and treatment, according to a criminal complaint.
The Food and Drug Administration sent Daffin a warning letter in April 2020 saying that it was unapproved and that she should take immediate action to correct the violation. Daffin told the FDA that she removed the product from her website, according to the complaint.
Daffin was sent a second warning letter in August identifying other unapproved HAMPL brand names she was selling. She responded that she would be “closing that product line,” but is accused of continuing to sell them by moving them to a password-protected website. The complaint alleges she provided the password to an undercover agent in New Hampshire who bought several of the drugs.
In other coronavirus developments:
FUNDRAISER GOES HYBRID
The Prouty, an annual event to raise money for cancer research, is allowing some in-person participation this year, its 40th, after going virtual last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Prouty combines cycling, walking, and other events to raise funds for the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center.
This year, in-person options include golf on July 9 in Grantham, a 20-mile (32-kilometer) cycle on July 10 in Hanover, and a 5k walk on July 11 in Hanover. Designated start times will be assigned to small groups to meet capacity restrictions. Local health guidelines and enhanced safety protocols will be followed.
People can participate in activities virtually between June 1 and July 10.
“The Prouty has always been about hope, and this year’s hybrid model is a stepping stone to a return to normalcy from the pandemic," said Jacklynn Rodriguez, executive director for the Friends of the Norris Cotton Cancer Center.
Since its inception in 1982, The Prouty has raised more than $50 million to support cancer research and patient and family support services.
———
THE NUMBERS
Nearly 97,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 134 cases announced Tuesday. Two new deaths were announced, with the total reaching 1,318.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 307 new cases per day on April 26 to 174 new cases per day on Monday.