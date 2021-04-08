LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — A woman died following a fire at a duplex-style building, despite the efforts of first responders, New Hampshire fire officials said.
Laconia firefighters responded to a report Wednesday afternoon of the woman inside the building and rescued her. Virginia Higgins, 89, was unconscious and not breathing. Lifesaving measures were attempted at the scene, and she was taken to a hospital, but died there, officials said.
An autopsy determined she died of smoke inhalation and the manner of her death was accidental.
The investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is continuing.