STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Fire officials in a Massachusetts town said a 93-year-old woman died on Saturday morning after she was found unconscious in a room adjacent to a fire.
Firefighters received a call about the three-alarm fire in Stoughton at about 3:30 a.m., The Boston Globe reported. The fire broke out on the second floor of a two-and-a-half-story single-family home.
Emergency workers tried to resuscitate the woman before transporting her to Good Samaritan Medical Center. She later died at the hospital.
Officials had not identified the woman on Saturday. Officials said she was the only person inside the house at the time of the fire and six other people got out safely.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation.