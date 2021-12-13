CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have identified a woman fatally stabbed in Chelsea over the weekend.
Paula Andrea Ortiz Ramirez, 48, was found dead from multiple stab wounds on Saturday afternoon after police in the city north of Boston responded to a report of a domestic incident, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office said Monday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ortiz's estranged partner, Mario Alberto Mira Lopera, 48, was also found suffering from serious injuries and underwent lifesaving emergency surgery at the hospital, the district attorney’s office said.
Prosecutors said Mira remains in critical condition and will be charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon if he survives his injuries. Mira's lawyer said he didn't know enough about the case to comment as his client is in a coma.
“The evidence indicates that Ms. Ortiz’s life was taken in a violent domestic attack. This is a tragedy as children are now left without a mother and have a father who will be charged with her murder if he survives,” Rollins said in a statement. “My heart goes out to these children and this family that is forced to endure tragedy and profound grief during the holiday season."