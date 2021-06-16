WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A 74-year-old woman was killed and a 74-year-old man was injured in a shooting at a West Warwick home, police said Wednesday.
The victims were found at about 9 p.m. Tuesday when police responded to the home, police said in a statement.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital where he is still being treated, police said.
No names were made public.
No additional details about what may have led to the shooting were released.
The shooting remains under investigation, but “There is no threat to public safety related to this incident,” police said.