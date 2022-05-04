DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2022--
The global women health and beauty supplements market was valued at $57,280.90 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $206,885.20 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.
The global women health and beauty supplements market was valued at $57,280.90 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $206,885.20 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.
Rising awareness levels about health and wellness along with growing adoption of an active lifestyle are expected to boost the product demand. Women are shifting their focus toward preventative healthcare and consuming Vitamins & Minerals. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to rise in awareness of physical, mental, and emotional health and increased implementation of self-care among consumers. This, in turn, has increased adoption of health and beauty supplements. Furthermore, consumers have also started adopting vitamins, minerals, and botanicals to boost immunity. They are usually consumed to enhance body metabolism and reduce the occurrence of lifestyle disorders.
According to the consumer survey of Council for Responsible Nutrition's (CRN), more than 70% women in the U.S. (around 113 million female consumers) prefer taking supplements on regular basis. The same survey reveals that top concerns for taking dietary supplements such as overall wellness accounts for 57%, bone health for 31%, and healthy aging for 27%. Along with prominent shift of society toward preventive and healthier lifestyle, coupled with growth in consumers including children and aged population, choosing nutrition supplements in their daily routines are expected to propel growth of the global women health and beauty supplements market. However, fake product marketing and violation of regulations regarding labels of products are anticipated to restrain growth of the women health and beauty supplements market.
The global women health and beauty supplements market is segmented on the basis of product, consumer group, application, distribution channel, and region.
North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as presence of major market players in this region, which are introducing quality products to capture maximum market share. In addition, government support for research & development and availability of funds for research fuel the market growth. Moreover, the U.S. is the target area for top players in the market, owing to high awareness regarding dietary supplements devices. However, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to emerge as lucrative areas with maximum growth potential, owing to investments in new inventions, general economic conditions, increase in number of athletes and sports professionals, increase in economy, and rise in health risks and diseases, which can be controlled by consumption of dietary supplements.
The key companies operating in the market include Herbalife International of America Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., The Nature's Bounty Co, Bayer AG, Garden of Life (Nestle), Suntory Holdings Limited, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Swisse Wellness Pty. Ltd., Pharmavite LLC, and Pfizer Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. Key findings of the study
2.2. CXO perspective
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Market dynamic
3.4.1. Drivers
3.4.1.1. Healthy aging and proactive consumption of nutritional interventions
3.4.1.2. Rise in number of health problems and various diseases in women
3.4.2. Restraints
3.4.2.1. Stringent rules and regulations
3.4.2.2. High cost of health and beauty supplements
3.4.3. Opportunity
3.4.3.1. Rise in awareness regarding health and beauty supplements among female population
3.5. Impact of COVID-19 on Women health and beauty supplements market
3.6. Impact Analysis
CHAPTER 4: WOMEN HEALTH AND BEAUTY SUPPLEMENTS MARKET, BY PRODUCT
CHAPTER 5: WOMEN HEALTH AND BEAUTY SUPPLEMENTS, BY CONSUMER GROUP
CHAPTER 6: WOMEN HEALTH AND BEAUTY SUPPLEMENTS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
CHAPTER 7: WOMEN HEALTH AND BEAUTY SUPPLEMENTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 8: WOMEN HEALTH AND BEAUTY SUPPLEMENTS MARKET, BY REGION
