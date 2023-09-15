FILE - Then President of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, top right, stands with Spain's Women's World Cup soccer team after their World Cup victory at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, on Aug. 22, 2023. One day before Spain’s new women’s coach announces her first squad, the players who won the Women’s World Cup have yet to say if they are ready to come back to the team after rebelling against their disgraced former federation president. Spain’s women have had little chance to celebrate their greatest soccer achievement because Luis Rubiales caused an uproar when he kissed a player on the lips without her consent at the awards ceremony last month in Sydney.