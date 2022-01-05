LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022--
Wondercise, the award-winning fitness technology innovator, is showcasing its brand-new product, Wondercise Studio, the remote fitness social media platform, at its CES 2022 stand.
Wondercise Studio
Last year the fitness technology industry boomed due to worldwide lockdowns and restrictions, giving consumers the chance to continue their workout routines in the safety and convenience of their homes. But Wondercise recognized a vital element was missing from connected fitness experiences – a true sense of community.
To bring the companionship of fitness to private homes and other settings, Wondercise is launching Wondercise Studio – the first fitness focused social media platform. Wondercise Studio combines workout classes with technology that prioritizes shared experiences. It is much more than a remote fitness app. It’s a fitness network.
Connections are made through its innovative video chat function. Users are able to receive personalized feedback from trainers to help improve their technique in real-time. The feature also allows users to message others in a class, offering support as they workout.
The live leaderboard displays scores based on an individual’s technique, creating a fun atmosphere in sessions. Colorful on-screen power bars and profiles were intentionally designed to make the experience feel like a game, adding a competitive dimension to workouts. Wondercise is focused on bringing the Internet of Things to the fitness industry so everyone can get the performance analytics and data they need, wherever they work out.
Wondercise Studio was awarded a CES 2022 Innovation Award, CES’s annual competition which honors outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. This year Wondercise Studio is an honoree in the Software & Mobile Apps category.
Eric Chuang, Wondercise CEO, commented: “Wondercise Studio highlights the correlation between the social impact of human-to-human interaction and fitness. It aims to be more sustainable, accessible, and adaptable, as well as enhance self-care methodologies and awareness by way of being engaged in a global community and obtaining motivational support."
At the core of Wondercise Studio is human connection. Being part of a community, working out with friends and family, and making new relationships is what has driven the development of this new product.
