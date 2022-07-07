VERNON HILLS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022--
This week, Wonderlic, a leading pre-employment assessment company that moved to a 32-hour, four-day work week in 2021, released a first-of-its-kind guide called The Four-Day Work Week Playbook: Advice from Six Early Adopters on Planning, Piloting, and Perfecting a New Way to Work.
In the 37-page guide, leaders from Wonderlic, Uncharted, Elephant Ventures, PDQ, Awin, and Swash Labs—companies with as few as 50 and as many as 1200 employees—share:
- How they decided whether a shorter work week was viable for them
- The most critical questions to ask early—and what data to gather to measure success
- Best practices for planning, managing, and learning from your pilot
- The unexpected benefits they’re seeing beyond a recruiting and retention advantage
- And proven strategies for increasing employee happiness and efficiency that any company can benefit from
“Moving to a four-day work week is a huge decision that requires asking a lot of tough questions, evaluating every aspect of how you do business, and being laser-focused on improving life for your employees, all while still hitting all your business goals,” says Wonderlic CEO Becca Callahan.
“As we’ve learned from our own experience—and by talking to other progressive leaders like Banks, Art, Victoria, Adam, and Josh—there’s no single ‘right’ way to go about it. In creating this guide, we wanted to provide companies curious about the possibilities with some strategic guidance to help them confidently decide if it’s the right move for them.”
Curious to learn more? Check out the full playbook here. And to contact Becca, please email mediainquiries@wonderlic.com.
About Wonderlic
Wonderlic’s mission is to help HR professionals and hiring managers identify top applicants and predict on-the-job performance by providing them the most trusted, scientifically validated assessments on the market.
Since the company was founded in 1937, more than 200 million Wonderlic assessments have been administered to job candidates. Our formula for success is simple: cutting-edge I-O psychology research, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and a company culture grounded in a thirst for innovative thinking and a sincere respect for diverse perspectives.
