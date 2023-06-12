WOODLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2023--
Wood Technologies International (“Wood Technologies” or “the Company”), a comprehensive supplier of modern lumber processing equipment, technology, and essential tooling, today announced President Dale Brown, has been appointed CEO of the Company, effective June 30, 2023. Outgoing CEO Craig Tompkins will serve as a Strategic Advisor to the Board of Directors of Wood Technologies to help continue to guide the company.
“We are proud to have Dale step into this role after eight years of leadership at the Company,” said Rob Sivitilli, Chairman of the Board of Wood Technologies. “We thank Craig for his efforts at leading the effective integration efforts after the merger of USNR and Wood Fiber Group and for helping drive two subsequent complementary acquisitions, all which built Wood Technologies into an industry leader today.”
Brown has had a 37-year tenure with Wood Technologies and predecessor company USNR, starting his career there in 1986 as an accounting data entry clerk, working his way up through various roles in USNR’s accounting, sales and executive operations departments. Past positions included Chief Accountant, Controller, Vice President, Senior Vice President, and CEO of USNR in 2018. Brown was named President of Wood Technologies upon the USNR/Wood Fiber Group merger in 2021.
“I thank the Board for entrusting me as the next leader of Wood Technologies, and I look forward to working with our great team whose hard work has contributed to our success,” said Brown. “Craig has been a first-rate colleague over the last year as we’ve built an industry leader with tremendous potential. I thank him for his efforts and wish him well in retirement.”
Tompkins helped spearhead the merger of Wood Technologies’ predecessor companies: mill automation, equipment supplier and technology system integrator USNR, and sawmill parts supplier/manufacturer Wood Fiber Group, in November 2021. This combination of highly complementary product offerings and customer bases enabled Wood Technologies to become a leading supplier in the industry with 1,500 employees and 30 operating sites.
Tompkins also helped lead and integrate Wood Technologies’ July 2022 acquisitions of Timber Automation, a provider of custom engineered equipment, aftermarket parts, controls and optimization systems; and The Knife Source, a manufacturer of machine knives used in waste wood chipper machines and brush chipper equipment.
“Craig’s skill in uniting Wood Technologies’ predecessor businesses created a leading wood processing brand well positioned for future growth,” said Brown. “Craig fostered a positive business culture enabling strong performance, evidenced by strong revenue growth and record levels of backlog over the last few years. He leaves a great legacy at Wood Technologies that we will work steadfastly to maintain.”
“I am immensely proud of my time at Wood Technologies, where I got to work with fantastic people— including Dale—over the past eight years,” Tompkins said. “With Dale at the helm, I can walk away confident that the company is in great hands and that it will achieve even greater success.”
About Wood Technologies International
Wood Technologies International was created through the simultaneous transformational combination of USNR with Wood Fiber Group. Wood Technologies International is a leading engineered automation equipment and solutions platform, delivering sophisticated systems, consumable products, parts, and services to wood processors. From saws and machinery to automation and engineering consultation, industry professionals can turn to Wood Technologies International for all their wood processing needs. To learn more, please visit www.woodtechnologies.com
