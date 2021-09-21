1st-$17,700, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Redhair N Freckles , 123K. Nicholls5-1-4Ronald Sadler
2Onezy's Dream (L), 123S. Bahen3-4-7Michael McDonald
3J M R Bold Vision (L), 123E. Wilson2-8-3Steven Chircop
4Savvy's Sister , 125A. Gallardo1-5-3Lorne Richards
5Pastel Emily (L), 121A. Santos3-3-4Ray O'Connor
6Bring Da Fudge (L), 123P. Husbands1-1-8Mike Dunslow
7Bonnie Lee (L), 123R. Hernandez4-2-3Donald MacRae
8Words of Gold (L), 121O. Moreno6-5-2Joseph Humber

2nd-$26,500, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$9,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1According to Code (L), 124E. Flores11-x-xL. Barrow
2Verrazano Narrows (L), 121A. Gallardo8-8-5Roger Attfield
3Hip to Your Tricks (L), 122K. Nicholls6-10-10Ronald Sadler
4Wasaga (L), 121D. Fukumoto6-8-xRobert Tiller
5Highland Jax (L), 122K. Kimura6-4-5David Cotey
6Summer Load (L), 119L. Contreras3-9-5Michael De Paulo
7Sir Grayvenscroft (L), 124D. Johnson5-5-4Gordon Colbourne
8Whizmo (L), 122S. Civaci9-4-7W. Gracey

3rd-$48,300, Maiden Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Mighty Pele , 121S. Bahenx-x-xRoss Armata
2Bullet Speed (L), 122J. Hoyte2-3-3Keith Edwards
3Mad Dog N Joe , 121T. Maragh8-10-4Austin Hinds
4Sea Scout (L), 122J. Crawford3-3-2Beverley Chubb
5Coltons Dream (L), 121K. Kimura3-3-2John Ross
6View From Egbert (L), 121D. Fukumoto8-12-7Paul Buttigieg
7Tiz Romantic (L), 121L. Contreras6-2-7Michael De Paulo
8Twice as Smart (L), 119E. Wilson10-11-9Gail Cox

4th-$29,600, Maiden Claiming $15,000-$14,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Nice Company (L), 119D. Moran3-6-14Frank Huarte
2Relentless Ruby , 121J. Stein5-9-xTino Attard
3Knew as a Breeze (L), 121G. Boulanger3-3-4Alexander McPherson
4Fancysoul (L), 121R. Hernandez4-2-8Norman McKnight
5Jolene Jolene (L), 121L. Contreras4-9-3Harold Ladouceur
6Cocotara (L), 121S. Bahen6-2-2Michael McDonald
7Practical Gizmo (L), 121J. Anderson8-7-5Marjorie Paterson
8Gospel Hill , 121E. Flores9-10-8Steven Owens
9Classy Gizmo (L), 124K. Kimura7-4-11Andrew Smith

5th-$23,500, Maiden Claiming $7,500-$7,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Doc Fishman , 119T. Maragh10-11-8Austin Hinds
2Right to Strike (L), 119E. Wilson10-5-5Carlos Grant
3Son of My Father (L), 124K. Kimura5-4-4Renico Lafond
4Grand Gizmo (L), 121D. Moran2-3-7Harold Ladouceur
5Saint's Rest (L), 119K. Nicholls8-3-4Shana Lopez
6Komunist (L), 122S. Civaci7-7-3Robert Gerl
7One Way to Win (L), 122G. Boulanger6-4-5L. Barrow
8Carrobio (L), 119L. Contreras9-10-4Michael De Paulo
9Verrazano Bridge , 121C. Husbands5-6-6Cary Brooks

6th-$29,800, Claiming $10,000-$9,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Cool Society (L), 123J. Stein1-4-1Michael De Paulo
2Crumlin Time (L), 121E. Flores6-3-4L. Barrow
3Post to Post (L), 121R. Hernandez8-1-5Norman McKnight
4The Adrie Factor (L), 123L. Munoz6-3-6Francine Villeneuve
5Desert Poem (L), 121K. Kimura2-6-6Tony Gattellaro
6Pluie d'Avril (L), 123C. Husbands5-6-3Julie Belhumeur
7Mopolka (L), 123A. Gallardo10-3-4Linda Rice
8Tiz My Right (L), 121D. Fukumoto5-6-8Vito Armata
9Mizzona (L), 123E. Wilson8-2-6Mike Dunslow
10Ami's Link (L), 121J. Stein2-2-5Larry Attard

7th-$32,700, Claiming $15,000-$14,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Take Chargechristy (L), 118M. Malvaez8-11-8Michael De Paulo
2Text Me Up (L), 121P. Husbands2-2-2Lorne Richards
3Candy's Dream (L), 125G. Boulanger1-4-6Alexander McPherson
4Bayou Belle (L), 123K. Nicholls4-6-2Kevin Attard
5Hanchy (L), 121S. Bridgmohan7-8-6Robert Gerl
6Slydini (L), 123L. Munoz8-9-9Cary Brooks
7Twisted Path , 119I. Wenc1-x-xSaul McHugh
8Samurai Fighter (L), 119E. Wilson7-1-9Renaldo Holder

8th-$26,500, Claiming $10,000-$9,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Sea Anna Dream (L), 121K. Johnson2-3-4Michael Mattine
2Sadie Irene , 121J. Stein4-3-6Ronald Sadler
3Misguided Passion (L), 121L. Munoz5-5-9Carlo Fuoco
4Shanghai Kimmy (L), 125A. Santos1-3-2Barrington Siddo
5Tuscan Damsel (L), 121D. Moran1-3-2Michael Doyle
6Rolling Sloan (L), 123K. Nicholls3-1-3Ricky Griffith
7Matthaus (L), 123O. Moreno1-4-11Ashlee Brnjas
8Sararenda (L), 123E. Flores5-4-2David Cotey
9Tara Dawn (L), 123D. Fukumoto9-1-7Abraham Katryan

