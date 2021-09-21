1st-$17,700, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Redhair N Freckles , 123
|K. Nicholls
|5-1-4
|Ronald Sadler
|2
|Onezy's Dream (L), 123
|S. Bahen
|3-4-7
|Michael McDonald
|3
|J M R Bold Vision (L), 123
|E. Wilson
|2-8-3
|Steven Chircop
|4
|Savvy's Sister , 125
|A. Gallardo
|1-5-3
|Lorne Richards
|5
|Pastel Emily (L), 121
|A. Santos
|3-3-4
|Ray O'Connor
|6
|Bring Da Fudge (L), 123
|P. Husbands
|1-1-8
|Mike Dunslow
|7
|Bonnie Lee (L), 123
|R. Hernandez
|4-2-3
|Donald MacRae
|8
|Words of Gold (L), 121
|O. Moreno
|6-5-2
|Joseph Humber
2nd-$26,500, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$9,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|According to Code (L), 124
|E. Flores
|11-x-x
|L. Barrow
|2
|Verrazano Narrows (L), 121
|A. Gallardo
|8-8-5
|Roger Attfield
|3
|Hip to Your Tricks (L), 122
|K. Nicholls
|6-10-10
|Ronald Sadler
|4
|Wasaga (L), 121
|D. Fukumoto
|6-8-x
|Robert Tiller
|5
|Highland Jax (L), 122
|K. Kimura
|6-4-5
|David Cotey
|6
|Summer Load (L), 119
|L. Contreras
|3-9-5
|Michael De Paulo
|7
|Sir Grayvenscroft (L), 124
|D. Johnson
|5-5-4
|Gordon Colbourne
|8
|Whizmo (L), 122
|S. Civaci
|9-4-7
|W. Gracey
3rd-$48,300, Maiden Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Mighty Pele , 121
|S. Bahen
|x-x-x
|Ross Armata
|2
|Bullet Speed (L), 122
|J. Hoyte
|2-3-3
|Keith Edwards
|3
|Mad Dog N Joe , 121
|T. Maragh
|8-10-4
|Austin Hinds
|4
|Sea Scout (L), 122
|J. Crawford
|3-3-2
|Beverley Chubb
|5
|Coltons Dream (L), 121
|K. Kimura
|3-3-2
|John Ross
|6
|View From Egbert (L), 121
|D. Fukumoto
|8-12-7
|Paul Buttigieg
|7
|Tiz Romantic (L), 121
|L. Contreras
|6-2-7
|Michael De Paulo
|8
|Twice as Smart (L), 119
|E. Wilson
|10-11-9
|Gail Cox
4th-$29,600, Maiden Claiming $15,000-$14,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Nice Company (L), 119
|D. Moran
|3-6-14
|Frank Huarte
|2
|Relentless Ruby , 121
|J. Stein
|5-9-x
|Tino Attard
|3
|Knew as a Breeze (L), 121
|G. Boulanger
|3-3-4
|Alexander McPherson
|4
|Fancysoul (L), 121
|R. Hernandez
|4-2-8
|Norman McKnight
|5
|Jolene Jolene (L), 121
|L. Contreras
|4-9-3
|Harold Ladouceur
|6
|Cocotara (L), 121
|S. Bahen
|6-2-2
|Michael McDonald
|7
|Practical Gizmo (L), 121
|J. Anderson
|8-7-5
|Marjorie Paterson
|8
|Gospel Hill , 121
|E. Flores
|9-10-8
|Steven Owens
|9
|Classy Gizmo (L), 124
|K. Kimura
|7-4-11
|Andrew Smith
5th-$23,500, Maiden Claiming $7,500-$7,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Doc Fishman , 119
|T. Maragh
|10-11-8
|Austin Hinds
|2
|Right to Strike (L), 119
|E. Wilson
|10-5-5
|Carlos Grant
|3
|Son of My Father (L), 124
|K. Kimura
|5-4-4
|Renico Lafond
|4
|Grand Gizmo (L), 121
|D. Moran
|2-3-7
|Harold Ladouceur
|5
|Saint's Rest (L), 119
|K. Nicholls
|8-3-4
|Shana Lopez
|6
|Komunist (L), 122
|S. Civaci
|7-7-3
|Robert Gerl
|7
|One Way to Win (L), 122
|G. Boulanger
|6-4-5
|L. Barrow
|8
|Carrobio (L), 119
|L. Contreras
|9-10-4
|Michael De Paulo
|9
|Verrazano Bridge , 121
|C. Husbands
|5-6-6
|Cary Brooks
6th-$29,800, Claiming $10,000-$9,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Cool Society (L), 123
|J. Stein
|1-4-1
|Michael De Paulo
|2
|Crumlin Time (L), 121
|E. Flores
|6-3-4
|L. Barrow
|3
|Post to Post (L), 121
|R. Hernandez
|8-1-5
|Norman McKnight
|4
|The Adrie Factor (L), 123
|L. Munoz
|6-3-6
|Francine Villeneuve
|5
|Desert Poem (L), 121
|K. Kimura
|2-6-6
|Tony Gattellaro
|6
|Pluie d'Avril (L), 123
|C. Husbands
|5-6-3
|Julie Belhumeur
|7
|Mopolka (L), 123
|A. Gallardo
|10-3-4
|Linda Rice
|8
|Tiz My Right (L), 121
|D. Fukumoto
|5-6-8
|Vito Armata
|9
|Mizzona (L), 123
|E. Wilson
|8-2-6
|Mike Dunslow
|10
|Ami's Link (L), 121
|J. Stein
|2-2-5
|Larry Attard
7th-$32,700, Claiming $15,000-$14,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Take Chargechristy (L), 118
|M. Malvaez
|8-11-8
|Michael De Paulo
|2
|Text Me Up (L), 121
|P. Husbands
|2-2-2
|Lorne Richards
|3
|Candy's Dream (L), 125
|G. Boulanger
|1-4-6
|Alexander McPherson
|4
|Bayou Belle (L), 123
|K. Nicholls
|4-6-2
|Kevin Attard
|5
|Hanchy (L), 121
|S. Bridgmohan
|7-8-6
|Robert Gerl
|6
|Slydini (L), 123
|L. Munoz
|8-9-9
|Cary Brooks
|7
|Twisted Path , 119
|I. Wenc
|1-x-x
|Saul McHugh
|8
|Samurai Fighter (L), 119
|E. Wilson
|7-1-9
|Renaldo Holder
8th-$26,500, Claiming $10,000-$9,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Sea Anna Dream (L), 121
|K. Johnson
|2-3-4
|Michael Mattine
|2
|Sadie Irene , 121
|J. Stein
|4-3-6
|Ronald Sadler
|3
|Misguided Passion (L), 121
|L. Munoz
|5-5-9
|Carlo Fuoco
|4
|Shanghai Kimmy (L), 125
|A. Santos
|1-3-2
|Barrington Siddo
|5
|Tuscan Damsel (L), 121
|D. Moran
|1-3-2
|Michael Doyle
|6
|Rolling Sloan (L), 123
|K. Nicholls
|3-1-3
|Ricky Griffith
|7
|Matthaus (L), 123
|O. Moreno
|1-4-11
|Ashlee Brnjas
|8
|Sararenda (L), 123
|E. Flores
|5-4-2
|David Cotey
|9
|Tara Dawn (L), 123
|D. Fukumoto
|9-1-7
|Abraham Katryan
